Annaatthe Annaatthe song: Rajinikanth gets emotional remembering SP Balasubrahmanyam’s last song for him

The title song from Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Annaatthe was released on Monday. Titled Annaatthe Annaatthe, the song is crooned by late singing legend SP Balasubrahmanyam. This was the last song ever recorded by SPB before he passed away last year following Covid-19 complications. And that gives this song a poetic significance, given it has been an unwritten tradition of sorts for SPB to sing the hero introduction song in all Rajinikanth movies.

And composer D Imman had the privilege to be a part of such a glorious tradition. Rajinikanth wrote an emotional tweet, remembering SPB, who he notes “has been his voice for 45 years.” He said that he never even imagined that Annaatthe Annaatthe would be SPB’s last song for him.

With his trademark gusto, SPB has crooned the Annaatthe Annaatthe song, which would set the tone and energy for the rest of the movie in theatres. The number ticks all the boxes that are required to qualify as a Rajinikanth introduction song. It is heavy on beats and is loaded with messages and wisdom to live a fruitful and fulfilling life. The song is penned by lyricist Viveka.

Rajinikanth has played such a typical village big-shot after a long gap. And director Siva seems to have pulled out all stops to meet the expectations of the Superstar’s fans.

45 வருடங்கள் என் குரலாக வாழ்ந்த எஸ்பிபி அவர்கள் அண்ணாத்தே படத்தில் எனக்காகப் பாடிய பாடலின் படப்பிடிப்பின் போது, இதுதான் அவர் எனக்குப் பாடும் கடைசிப் பாடலாக இருக்கும் என்று நான் கனவில் கூட நினைக்கவில்லை. என் அன்பு எஸ்பிபி தன் இனிய குரலின் வழியாக என்றும் வாழ்ந்து கொண்டே இருப்பார். — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) October 4, 2021

Annaatthe is now in post-production. And it is getting ready to hit the screens on November 4, coinciding with Deepavali. The film’s release was postponed multiple times owing to the production delays caused by the pandemic.

Written and directed by Siva, Annaatthe also stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushboo and Prakash Raj.