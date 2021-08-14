scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 14, 2021
Annaatthe: Abhimanyu Singh joins the cast of Rajinikanth-starrer action drama

Annaatthe also stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff and Prakash Raj, among others. The action-drama film is written and directed by Siva.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
August 14, 2021 3:31:16 pm
Abhimanyu Singh made his big screen debut with the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra-directed 2001 Aks.

Actor Abhimanyu Singh is set to feature in megastar Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie Annaatthe, production banner Sun Pictures announced on Saturday.

The action-drama film is written and directed by Siva, known for movies such as Siruthai, Vedhalam and Viswasam.

Sun Pictures shared the news of Singh joining the cast in a post on their official Twitter handle. “#AbhimanyuSingh joins the cast of #Annaatthe @rajinikanth @directorsiva #Nayanthara @KeerthyOfficial @immancomposer,” the tweet read.

Annaatthe also stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff and Prakash Raj, among others.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Singh made his big-screen debut with the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra-directed 2001 Aks.

He is known for his performances in Rakta Chaitra, I Am, Mom, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Gulaal, Jannat and Lakshya.

Singh has also acted in films down South, including Oxygen, Amar Akbar Anthony and Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru.

Annaatthe is reportedly scheduled to release during Diwali this year.

