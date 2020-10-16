Master song Quit Pannuda’s lyrical video unveiled on Anirudh Ravichander’s birthday

Master song Quit Pannuda is crooned by Anirudh Ravichander.

The makers of Vijay’s upcoming movie Master released the lyrical video of “Quit Pannuda” song to mark the birthday of the film’s music composer Anirudh Ravichander.

In addition to scoring the beats, Anirudh has also crooned the song which encourages people to quit drinking. The catchy song is written by filmmaker Vignesh Shivn. “Happy birthday rockstar @anirudhofficial ! Have a blast! Thank you @VigneshShivN bro for the awesome lyrics! (sic),” tweeted Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has written and helmed Master.

Master, one of the most-awaited movies of 2020, would have released in April, if not for the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans and industry stakeholders were worried that the extended lockdown might force producers XB Film Creators to consider releasing the movie on an OTT platform. However, Lokesh and producer Xavier Britto, who is Vijay’s uncle, assured everyone that they were in no hurry to release the film. They promised to wait until things go back to normal and only release the movie in theatres.

Now, that cinema halls across the country have started to reopen with COVID-19 protocols, we can soon expect an update from the makers on the release date.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd