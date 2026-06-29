Anirudh Ravichander to marry SRH owner Kavya Maran, says uncle: ‘It’s a sure thing’

Composer Anirudh Ravichander‘s family appears to have finally settled, at least informally, a question fans have been asking for over a year — whether he is set to marry Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran. Veteran actor YG Mahendran, Anirudh’s uncle, confirmed that the wedding is “a sure thing,” reigniting speculation that has come and gone in waves since mid-2025.

YG Mahendran made the remarks during an interview on Kutty Padmini’s KPTV channel, where he was asked directly about the long-running rumours surrounding his nephew. Speaking warmly about Anirudh Ravichander, he said, “He’s a very soft boy. I would like to take this moment to congratulate him. He is heading towards a very big wedding.” Pressed on whether the reports were genuine, he added, “Based on what I’ve been told, it’s a sure thing. They are getting married,” and went on to praise Kavya Maran as well, calling the two ‘a good pair’. Despite his comments going viral, neither Anirudh Ravichander nor Kavya Maran has personally confirmed the relationship or any wedding plans.