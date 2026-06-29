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Anirudh Ravichander to marry SRH owner Kavya Maran, says uncle: ‘It’s a sure thing’
Speculation around composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran has resurfaced after his uncle, actor Y G Mahendran, said the wedding is 'a sure thing'
Composer Anirudh Ravichander‘s family appears to have finally settled, at least informally, a question fans have been asking for over a year — whether he is set to marry Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran. Veteran actor YG Mahendran, Anirudh’s uncle, confirmed that the wedding is “a sure thing,” reigniting speculation that has come and gone in waves since mid-2025.
YG Mahendran made the remarks during an interview on Kutty Padmini’s KPTV channel, where he was asked directly about the long-running rumours surrounding his nephew. Speaking warmly about Anirudh Ravichander, he said, “He’s a very soft boy. I would like to take this moment to congratulate him. He is heading towards a very big wedding.” Pressed on whether the reports were genuine, he added, “Based on what I’ve been told, it’s a sure thing. They are getting married,” and went on to praise Kavya Maran as well, calling the two ‘a good pair’. Despite his comments going viral, neither Anirudh Ravichander nor Kavya Maran has personally confirmed the relationship or any wedding plans.
This is not the first round of speculation either. Similar rumours surfaced in June 2025, after a Reddit post claimed the two had been dating for over a year and were planning to marry, with the post even alleging that Rajinikanth, who is related to AnirudhRavichander, had met Kavya’s father to discuss the relationship. He dismissed the talk at the time, writing on X, “Marriage ah? lol… Chill out guys, please stop spreading rumours.”
Marriage ah? lol .. Chill out guys 😃 pls stop spreading rumours 🙏🏻
— Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) June 14, 2025
Who is Kavya Maran?
Much of the public curiosity centres on who Kavya Maran actually is, given how much of her profile exists outside the entertainment world she’d be marrying into. She is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, the billionaire chairman of Sun Group, one of India’s largest media conglomerates, and Kavery Maran, the CEO of Sun TV Network and one of the country’s highest paid female executives.
Also Read: Anirudh Ravichander on shooting with Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth for KH X RK promo: ‘It was surreal, they are fun loving’
She took charge as CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018, becoming one of the youngest executives to head an IPL franchise, and has since expanded the Sunrisers brand internationally, taking on leadership of Sunrisers Eastern Cape in South Africa’s SA20 league and, more recently, Sunrisers Leeds in England’s The Hundred. Her personal net worth is estimated between Rs 400-500 crore, drawn largely from her executive role at Sun TV Network and her stake in the Sunrisers franchise network, while the broader Maran family’s business holdings are estimated by Forbes at well over $2 billion.
Anirudh Ravichander, for his part, has built one of the most prolific composing careers in Indian cinema, scoring music for stars including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay, Shah Rukh Khan and Jr NTR, with credits spanning Jailer, Leo, Vikram and Coolie among many others. Notably, Sun Pictures, the production arm of Kavya’s father’s media empire, has backed several of the biggest films Anirudh has scored, including Jailer, Beast and Coolie, a professional overlap fans have pointed to as one reason the two are believed to have crossed paths long before the marriage rumours began.
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