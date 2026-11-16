Anirudh Ravichander shuts down career break rumours: ‘The best is yet to come’

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Music composer Anirudh Ravichander has dismissed reports that he is taking a break from work until January 2027 following his wedding to Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner and Sun TV Network excutive director Kavya Maran. The composer, who married Kavya in an intimate destination ceremony in Greece on November 11, said he has never taken a single day off in his 15-year career and has no plans to start now.
“Through every high and every challenge, we’ve kept going without a day’s break nor are we planning to take a day off ever, fuelled by the same love for music that started it all. Back to the studio now and the best is yet to come. This is only the beginning,” Anirudh wrote in a statement shared on social media.
The statement came on the same day Anirudh Ravichander marked 15 years since his first song was released. Anirudh’s debut track “Why This Kolaveri Di” from the 2012 Tamil film 3, directed by his cousin Aishwarya Rajinikanth and starring Dhanush, became one of the first Indian songs to go viral on the internet.
In the 15 years since, Anirudh has composed music across Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and English, working with directors including Lokesh Kanagaraj, Nelson Dilipkumar, Atlee, Shankar and H. Vinoth, and scoring films for actors including Rajinikanth, Vijay, Kamal Haasan, Dhanush, Ajith and Jr NTR. His scores for Vikram, Jailer, Leo, Jawan and Devara have made him arguably the most in-demand composer working in Indian cinema today.
“15 years ago, today, our first song found its way into the world. And since that day, it’s been one continuous, unstoppable journey,” he wrote. He described the experience of watching his music cross language and geographical boundaries as something he could only have imagined when he started out, pointing to streaming milestones, chart-topping tracks, sold-out stadium concerts and audiences singing his songs back to him across the country and internationally.
2026: a landmark year
Anirudh Ravichander singled out 2026 as a particularly significant year. “Every song, every collaboration, every record, every stage and every milestone has been a blessing. And the icing on the cake? The wonderful 2026 we’ve had with LIK, Jana Nayagan, DC, Paradise and Jailer 2. What a way to celebrate 15 years!” he wrote.
#15YearsOfAnirudh 🫶 https://t.co/WamQsIWc7w
— Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) November 16, 2026
Anirudh also spoke about his music label and studio, Albuquerque Records, based in Chennai. He described it as “a new chapter” and an opportunity to contribute to the next generation of musicians by creating platforms for emerging talent.
Also Read: Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran forego religious rituals, choose self-respect wedding: here’s its meaning
What’s next
Anirudh Ravichander’s upcoming slate has Kamal Haasan’s Sandiyar, Rajinikanth’s Dharman, Adhik Ravichandran’s Dare Devil; Allu Arjun’s AA23, and Silambarasan TR’s Arasan with Vetrimaaran. He is also working on RKxKH, a reunion project helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar.
One Rockstar an Era of His Own
@anirudhofficial
#15YearsOfAnirudh
#Dharman #KettaPaiyanSir
#SuperstarRajinikanth #KamalHaasan
@rajinikanth @ikamalhaasan #Mahendran @ramsayz #Nayanthara @Dir_Ashwath @anirudhofficial @anbariv @iYogiBabu @SimranbaggaOffc @sreeleela14 #RaashiKhanna @nikethbommi #KarthikRajkumar @PradeepERagav @kabilanchelliah @ShruthiManjari @APIfilms @homescreenent @saregamasouth @RKFI @turmericmediaTM @magizhmandram
— Raaj Kamal Films International (@RKFI) November 16, 2026
Marking the composer’s 15th anniversary, Raaj Kamal Films International tweeted, “One Rockstar an Era of His Own”