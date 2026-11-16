Anirudh Ravichander shuts down career break rumours: ‘The best is yet to come’

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander has dismissed reports that he is taking a break from work until January 2027 following his wedding to Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner and Sun TV Network excutive director Kavya Maran. The composer, who married Kavya in an intimate destination ceremony in Greece on November 11, said he has never taken a single day off in his 15-year career and has no plans to start now.

“Through every high and every challenge, we’ve kept going without a day’s break nor are we planning to take a day off ever, fuelled by the same love for music that started it all. Back to the studio now and the best is yet to come. This is only the beginning,” Anirudh wrote in a statement shared on social media.