Anirudh Ravichander sings ‘Kalyana Vayasu’ amid ‘Kavya, Kavya’ chants at event, watch video

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Music composer and singer Anirudh Ravichander made an appearance at the Chennai Runs 2026 on Sunday morning. However, the event took an unexpected turn when the crowd began chanting his fiancée Kavya Maran’s name, giving Anirudh a taste of the excitement surrounding his upcoming nuptials.
Fans of the composer shared several clips from the event on X. In one video, Anirudh is seen enjoying his interaction with the crowd. He then sings the popular number “Kalyana Vayasu” from the Nayanthara-starrer Kolamaavu Kokila. The song’s title translates to “marriageable age”, making it a fitting choice amid the buzz surrounding his wedding to Kavya. Anirudh was seen blushing and smiling as he sang the number, much to the delight of the crowd.
Love is in the air, but Ani has his own soundtrack for it! 😭😂 ❤️#KalyaanaVayasu https://t.co/M6pXB1auyn
— Anirudh FP (@Anirudh_FP) November 1, 2026
In another clip, the crowd is heard chanting the name of Anirudh Ravichander’s fiancée Kavya Maran, shouting, “Kavya, Kavya, Kavya.”
The crowd had other plans and couldn’t stop teasing Ani with his fiancée’s name! 😂❤️ https://t.co/oIURHvk0GE
— Anirudh FP (@Anirudh_FP) November 1, 2026
Anirudh captured the moment with his fans in a selfie, which was shared on X by his fan page. The caption read, “Rockstar @anirudhofficial joins the event of Chennai Runs 2026 event this morning (sic)”
Rockstar @anirudhofficial joins the event of Chennai Runs 2026 event this morning ⚡️ https://t.co/TtmMQusqeG
— Anirudh FP (@Anirudh_FP) November 1, 2026
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Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran’s wedding: What we know so far
Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran, CEO of IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad and the executive director of Sun TV Network, are set to tie the knot in November. According to reports, the couple are expected to have an intimate destination wedding in Greece on November 10 and 11, followed by a grand reception in Chennai on November 21.
The Chennai reception date was confirmed by the Telangana Chief Minister’s Office in October after Kavya’s parents, Kalanithi and Kavery Maran, met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and personally invited him to the celebrations.
The wedding preparations have begun, and the ivory-and-powder-blue keepsake invitation box has become the centre of attraction. Designer Ranjini Iyengar spoke to Mid-day about working closely with Anirudh and Kavya on the reception invitations. She said that the couple was personally involved in the design process.
The reception is expected to bring together prominent personalities from the worlds of cinema, cricket, business and politics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and several leading film personalities have reportedly been invited.