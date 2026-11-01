Anirudh Ravichander sings ‘Kalyana Vayasu’ amid ‘Kavya, Kavya’ chants at event, watch video

Music composer and singer Anirudh Ravichander made an appearance at the Chennai Runs 2026 on Sunday morning. However, the event took an unexpected turn when the crowd began chanting his fiancée Kavya Maran’s name, giving Anirudh a taste of the excitement surrounding his upcoming nuptials.

Fans of the composer shared several clips from the event on X. In one video, Anirudh is seen enjoying his interaction with the crowd. He then sings the popular number “Kalyana Vayasu” from the Nayanthara-starrer Kolamaavu Kokila. The song’s title translates to “marriageable age”, making it a fitting choice amid the buzz surrounding his wedding to Kavya. Anirudh was seen blushing and smiling as he sang the number, much to the delight of the crowd.