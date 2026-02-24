Anirudh Ravichander on shooting with Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth for KH X RK promo: ‘It was surreal, they are fun loving’

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan last appeared together on screen in the 1979 film Alauddinum Albhutha Vilakkum.

The recently unveiled promo of KH X RK, which marks Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth’s on-screen reunion after 47 years, has already created a wave of nostalgia among fans and composer Anirudh Ravichander says the moment felt just as special behind the scenes.

Anirudh Ravichander on going with retro music for promo

Speaking to CNN News18 about working on the promo, Anirudh revealed why the team chose retro music instead of their usual high-energy mass sound.

“We have done a lot of mass music for Kamal sir and Rajini sir in films like Vikram and Jailer, among others. So we were like what else we can do. So we tried to go retro and bring back the 70s. It’s all about balancing,” he said.