Anirudh Ravichander on shooting with Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth for KH X RK promo: ‘It was surreal, they are fun loving’

Anirudh Ravichander opened up about working on the KH X RK promo and explained the retro-inspired musical approach behind the teaser.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 24, 2026 09:54 PM IST
Anirudh RavichanderRajinikanth and Kamal Haasan last appeared together on screen in the 1979 film Alauddinum Albhutha Vilakkum.
The recently unveiled promo of KH X RK, which marks Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth’s on-screen reunion after 47 years, has already created a wave of nostalgia among fans and composer Anirudh Ravichander says the moment felt just as special behind the scenes.

Anirudh Ravichander on going with retro music for promo

Speaking to CNN News18 about working on the promo, Anirudh revealed why the team chose retro music instead of their usual high-energy mass sound.

“We have done a lot of mass music for Kamal sir and Rajini sir in films like Vikram and Jailer, among others. So we were like what else we can do. So we tried to go retro and bring back the 70s. It’s all about balancing,” he said.

On shooting with Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth

The promo shoot itself turned into a once-in-a-generation moment for Anirudh Ravichander and director Nelson Dilipkumar as both of them shared screen space with Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth.

“Nelson Dilipkumar and I both were feeling very surreal because I think the very fact that both of them were in the same shooting spot and we have not seen that in our generation. It is happening after 47 years. Just to see them together, discussing dialogues and when we were sitting in the same car it was not jitters but it felt very surreal. I told both of them also that it is a very iconic moment for Nelson and I.”

When Anirudh shared this sentiment with the two icons, their response was understated. “They said, ‘Very nice.’ They have seen too much in life to be reacting in any other way.”

Energy on set

Anirudh Ravichander also highlighted the natural camaraderie Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth brought to the shoot. “Generally as people itself Rajini and Kamal sir are fun loving people.”

KH X RK promo

The promo of KH X RK, released on February 21, opens with Nelson Dilipkumar caught in a dilemma — unsure whether to knock on Rajinikanth’s door or Kamal Haasan’s first. Composer Anirudh walks in with a musical dilemma of his own, prompting a humorous “pick one” solution.

What follows is a comic montage of Nelson assisting both stars as they get ready, often mixing up their belongings, before the tone shifts to reveal their stylish retro looks. The sequence culminates with Kamal in the driver’s seat and Rajinikanth beside him, as they turn to Nelson and ask the ultimate question: Who is the hero?

The earlier poster for the film also leaned heavily into vintage aesthetics, featuring leather jackets, a gold watch and a ring, accompanied by the tagline: “Some men set rules, some men rule.”

A reunion after 47 years

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan last appeared together on screen in the 1979 film Alauddinum Albhutha Vilakkum. Over the years, they have shared screen space in classics such as Apoorva Raagangal, Avargal, Moondru Mudichu, and Pathinaru Vayathinile.

Their reunion in KH X RK, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and scored by Anirudh Ravichander, has been one of the most anticipated collaborations in Indian cinema.

