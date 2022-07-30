Anirudh Ravichander on Dhanush’s Thiruchitrambalam audio launch: ‘Get your ears ready, make way for DnA’

For reasons unknown, composer Anirudh Ravichander and actor Dhanush stopped collaborating after the film Thanga Magan (2015). The popular combo, fondly known as ‘DnA’, is behind some hit tracks like Kolaveri Di, Don’u Don’u, What A Karuvaad, and Po Nee Po. Their live performances at film events were a rage among fans but everything was put on hold for the past seven years. However, now, the two are back together for Dhanush’s upcoming film Thiruchitrambalam, and they are set to perform at the audio launch event, which is set to happen in Chennai on Saturday.

In a special promo video, Anirudh Ravichander opened up about DnA and said that this time they are back on a light, jolly, and happy note. The composer said, “I would have never thought that I could compose for a film at 20. It happened. I think it was in my DNA. I understand when you do something you love with a lot of love, others will end up loving you.”

Talking about Dhanush, he added, “In this journey, one person made me realise that music was in my DNA… we are coming back. This time… with a light-hearted, jolly, and happy note. Get your ears ready and make way for DnA.”

Sharing the video, Dhanush wrote, “See you all Tom at Thiruchitrambalam audio launch (sic).”

Three songs from the film – Thaai Kelavi, Megham Karukkatha, and Life of Pazham – have been released on YouTube to a good response. It is expected that the fourth single, Thenmozhi, will be released at the audio launch.

Thiruchitrambalam, directed by Mithran Jawahar, has Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bharathiraja, Prakash Raj, and Raashi Khanna in pivotal roles. The film is set to release on August 18.