scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Anirudh Ravichander on Dhanush’s Thiruchitrambalam audio launch: ‘Get your ears ready, make way for DnA’

Anirudh Ravichander and Dhanush have joined hands after seven years, and are set to perform together at the audio launch of Thiruchitrambalam

By: Entertainment Desk | Chennai |
July 30, 2022 4:12:00 pm
Dhanush Anirudh RavichanderDhanush and Anirudh are coming togeth for Thiruchitrambalam audio launch (Image credit: You tube/Sun Pictures)

For reasons unknown, composer Anirudh Ravichander and actor Dhanush stopped collaborating after the film Thanga Magan (2015). The popular combo, fondly known as ‘DnA’, is behind some hit tracks like Kolaveri Di, Don’u Don’u, What A Karuvaad, and Po Nee Po. Their live performances at film events were a rage among fans but everything was put on hold for the past seven years. However, now, the two are back together for Dhanush’s upcoming film Thiruchitrambalam, and they are set to perform at the audio launch event, which is set to happen in Chennai on Saturday.

In a special promo video, Anirudh Ravichander opened up about DnA and said that this time they are back on a light, jolly, and happy note. The composer said, “I would have never thought that I could compose for a film at 20. It happened. I think it was in my DNA. I understand when you do something you love with a lot of love, others will end up loving you.”

Talking about Dhanush, he added, “In this journey, one person made me realise that music was in my DNA… we are coming back. This time… with a light-hearted, jolly, and happy note. Get your ears ready and make way for DnA.”

Sharing the video, Dhanush wrote, “See you all Tom at Thiruchitrambalam audio launch (sic).”

Three songs from the film – Thaai Kelavi, Megham Karukkatha, and Life of Pazham – have been released on YouTube to a good response. It is expected that the fourth single, Thenmozhi, will be released at the audio launch.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— MSMEs to Cheetahs and morePremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data firstPremium
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...Premium
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI banPremium
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban
ALSO READ: |Can’t get over Dhanush’s Avik San’s stunts in The Gray Man? Here are 5 other fight sequences of the actor

Thiruchitrambalam, directed by Mithran Jawahar, has Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bharathiraja, Prakash Raj, and Raashi Khanna in pivotal roles. The film is set to release on August 18.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

Spotting damaged hospital mattress, Punjab minister makes V-C lie on it

2

Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?

3

Damaged mattress row: V-C of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences resigns, 2 doctors step down from posts

4

Young and waiting: India's public examination and recruitment system is failing its youth

5

Ready for encounters, will go ahead of UP: Karnataka minister

Featured Stories

Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
Explained: Why have Africa, Asia seen so many dangerous viruses emerge re...
Explained: Why have Africa, Asia seen so many dangerous viruses emerge re...
Explained: Who is Victor Bout, the Russian arms dealer the US may swap fo...
Explained: Who is Victor Bout, the Russian arms dealer the US may swap fo...
Seer death gives BJP a handle as Gehlot presses ahead with ERCP
Seer death gives BJP a handle as Gehlot presses ahead with ERCP
Facing 'greenhorn' charge, Mann govt dons new, senior colours
Facing 'greenhorn' charge, Mann govt dons new, senior colours
After Guv’s ‘If Gujaratis are removed…’ remark, Uddhav hits back: ‘He divided Hindus’

After Guv’s ‘If Gujaratis are removed…’ remark, Uddhav hits back: ‘He divided Hindus’

Monkeypox: India's first patient from Kerala set to be discharged

Monkeypox: India's first patient from Kerala set to be discharged

Why have Africa, Asia seen so many viruses emerge recently?
Explained

Why have Africa, Asia seen so many viruses emerge recently?

Spurred by late father’s gift of a baseball cap, Srihari Nataraj ready for 100m backstroke final
CWG 2022

Spurred by late father’s gift of a baseball cap, Srihari Nataraj ready for 100m backstroke final

Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first

Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first

Premium
Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
UPSC Essentials

Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more

Premium
Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in the West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in the West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

‘Akbar anticipated the modern, multicultural, secular state’
Weekend Read

‘Akbar anticipated the modern, multicultural, secular state’

Read next week’s horoscope now
For subscribers first

Read next week’s horoscope now

Premium
New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?
ICYMI

New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?

A 137-year-old church that marked the advent of Christian Mission work in Poona
Know Your City

A 137-year-old church that marked the advent of Christian Mission work in Poona

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Gauri Khan, Nora Fatehi, Karan Johar shine at the Mijwan 2022 red carpet
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 30: Latest News
Advertisement