Watch composer Anirudh Ravichander’s brand new avatar for Nayanthara’s Thittam Poda Theriyala song

It seems like only a matter of time before composer Anirudh Ravichander makes his screen debut as a lead. He launched the new music video titled Thittam Poda Theriyala from upcoming film Kolamaavu Kokila, which has Nayanthara in the lead role. Besides composing the tunes and singing it, he has also performed in the song.

The music video shows a baseball bat-wielding Anirudh charging at a group of men, who appear to be snorting cocaine. Thittam Poda Theriyala, which roughly translates to ‘I don’t know how to hatch plans,’ speaks about Nayanthara’s character and her internal struggles. The song is written by filmmaker Vignesh Shivn, rumored boyfriend of Nayanthara.

The song instantly clicks with the listeners. The single track Kalyaana Vayasu that was released earlier was also a big hit with the music lovers. And the hilarious performance by actor Yogi Babu, who is in love with Nayanthara’s Kokila was just an icing on the cake. The song, which was written by actor Sivakarthikeyan, became viral.

Kolamavu Kokila is directed by debutante director Nelson. The film has been produced by Lyca Productions. Nelson has earlier directed several reality shows and television programs. Kolamavu Kokila is touted to be a dark crime comedy that revolves around smuggling drugs.

The speculations were rife that Nayanthara’s Kokila is inspired by Walter White from hit US TV series Breaking Bad.

The trailer of Kolamavu Kokila suggests Nayanthara’s character is on a mission to rip off drug dealers with the help of her rookie members of her family and social circle.

