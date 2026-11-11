Anirudh Ravichander marries Kavya Maran in Greece, shares first wedding photo

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran have tied the knot in a destination wedding in Greece on November 11, surrounded by family members and select guests. Hours after the wedding, Anirudh shared the first picture with his wife on social media, giving fans a glimpse of their celebrations.

Sharing the photograph, Anirudh wrote, “My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime ❤️ 11.11.”

In the picture, Anirudh Ravichander is seen wearing an ivory embroidered traditional ensemble, while Kavya Maran looks radiant in a blush-pink embellished lehenga. The newlyweds are holding hands and smiling as flower petals fall around them, with an elaborate white-and-yellow floral arrangement forming the backdrop.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The wedding celebrations began on November 10 and continued over two days. The celebrations brought together prominent personalities from the worlds of cinema, politics, business and cricket, with superstar Rajinikanth and DMK president MK Stalin among the high-profile guests who attended the wedding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anirudh (@anirudhofficial)

#Anirudh & #KavyaMaran 💍♥️got married today in Greece 🇬🇷 in an intimate destination wedding ceremony in the presence of #MKStalin and #SuperstarRajinikanth. https://t.co/bY4xlexo8z — Movies Singapore (@MoviesSingapore) November 11, 2026

Rajinikanth, MK Stalin travel to Greece for Anirudh-Kavya wedding

Earlier, Rajinikanth was spotted at the airport travelling to Greece with his family ahead of the wedding. His wife Latha Rajinikanth and daughter, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, accompanied him. The superstar shares a close family bond with Anirudh, who is his nephew. The composer has also collaborated with him on several films, including Petta, Darbar, Jailer, Vettaiyan and Jailer 2.

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin also left Chennai for Greece on November 9. His son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, accompanied him.

Several other prominent names from cinema, politics and business were reportedly invited to the celebrations.

ALSO READ: Pawan Kalyan’s ex-wife Renu Desai shares cryptic note after his separation from Anna Lezhneva

Story continues below this ad

Anirudh and Kavya to host Chennai reception on November 21

Following the Greece wedding, Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran’s families are set to host a reception in Chennai on November 21. The date was confirmed by the Telangana Chief Minister’s Office in October, after Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Kavery Maran, met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and invited him to the celebrations.

The reception invitation has also caught attention on social media. Designed by Ranjini Iyengar of Pink Whistle Man, the keepsake box features an ivory and powder-blue colour scheme, embossed stationery, intricate detailing and a vintage-style crest seal. Iyengar revealed that Anirudh and Kavya were personally involved in the design process.

The guest list for the Chennai reception is expected to include prominent political and film personalities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Dhanush, AR Rahman and Ajith Kumar are among the reported invitees.

Who are Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran?

Anirudh Ravichander is one of the most popular music composers in Indian cinema. He rose to fame with “Why This Kolaveri Di” from the 2012 film 3, starring Dhanush. Since then, he has composed music for several major Tamil and Telugu films and worked with stars including Rajinikanth, Vijay, Kamal Haasan, Shah Rukh Khan and Jr NTR..

Story continues below this ad

Kavya Maran is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran. She is an executive director at Sun TV Network and the CEO of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad. She is a familiar face among cricket fans, often seen cheering for her team during IPL matches.

The couple had largely kept their personal lives private despite speculations about their relationship. In June 2025, Anirudh had dismissed wedding rumours on X, writing, “Marriage ah? lol .. Chill out guys. Please stop spreading rumours.”