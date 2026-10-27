Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya’s wedding reception invite goes viral; PM Modi, Vijay invited

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran are set to get married in November. Ahead of their wedding, their reception invitation has gone viral on social media for its elaborate design. The reception is scheduled to take place in Chennai on November 21, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay among those reportedly invited.

The invitation was designed by Ranjani Iyengar of Pink Whistle Man. It comes in an ivory-and-powder-blue keepsake box featuring embossed stationery, intricate detailing and a crest seal that gives it a Baroque aesthetic.

Sharing the invite on social media, the designer wrote, “Designing these invites for Kaviya Maran and @anirudhofficial has been the most wholesome experience ever!”