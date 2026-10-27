Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya’s wedding reception invite goes viral; PM Modi, Vijay invited

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Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran are set to get married in November. Ahead of their wedding, their reception invitation has gone viral on social media for its elaborate design. The reception is scheduled to take place in Chennai on November 21, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay among those reportedly invited.
The invitation was designed by Ranjani Iyengar of Pink Whistle Man. It comes in an ivory-and-powder-blue keepsake box featuring embossed stationery, intricate detailing and a crest seal that gives it a Baroque aesthetic.
Sharing the invite on social media, the designer wrote, “Designing these invites for Kaviya Maran and @anirudhofficial has been the most wholesome experience ever!”
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Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Marwan’s reception is scheduled to take place in Chennai on November 21, 2026. Kavya’s parents, Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and his wife Kavery Maran, have personally extended invitations to several political leaders.
The Telangana Chief Minister’s Office confirmed the reception date after Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy shared photographs and videos of his meeting with Kalanithi and Kavery.
Sun Group Chairman Shri Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Smt. Kavery Maran, met Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills and invited him to the wedding reception of their daughter, Kavya Maran.
The wedding reception of Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander is scheduled to be held in Chennai on November 21.
#KalanithiMaran #KavyaMaran
— Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) October 16, 2026
The families also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to invite him to the celebrations. Anirudh’s parents, actor Ravi Raghavendra and Lakshmi Ravichander, were present during that meeting.
The Marans also met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, with Anirudh Ravichander accompanying them. Other political leaders reportedly invited include former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.
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Which celebrities are on the guest list?
Several names from the film industry have also surfaced in reports about the reception. Rajinikanth, Anirudh’s uncle, is among the prominent film personalities linked to the celebrations. Music composer AR Rahman, actor Sivakarthikeyan and his wife Aarthi, actor Ajith Kumar, director Nelson Dilipkumar and Telugu star Allu Arjun are also reportedly part of the guest list.
Will Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran get married in Greece?
While the reception is scheduled to be held in Chennai, reports suggest that Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran’s wedding is expected to be a two-day affair on November 10 and 11 in Greece. The celebrations are likely to be an intimate gathering attended by close family members and a select group of friends.
The Maran family is reportedly overseeing the wedding arrangements in Greece, including flights, accommodation and transport for guests.
Who are Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran?
Anirudh Ravichander rose to prominence with his debut song “Why This Kolaveri Di”, which became a major hit and introduced him to audiences beyond Tamil cinema. He has since established himself as one of the industry’s prominent composers, working across Tamil, Telugu and other film industries.
His recent work includes Jailer 2, produced by Sun Pictures, the film production arm of the Sun Group.
Kavya Maran is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and serves as the CEO and co-owner of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad. After completing her MBA at Warwick Business School in the United Kingdom, she joined Sun TV Network as an executive director in 2019. She later took on a leadership role at Sunrisers Hyderabad, which her father acquired in 2017.
The Maran family’s wealth largely comes from Sun TV Network, which operates television channels in multiple languages. Kalanithi Maran’s reported net worth is Rs 24,600 crore, while Sunrisers Hyderabad, the IPL franchise owned by the family, is valued at an estimated Rs 17,500 crore to Rs 18,400 crore.