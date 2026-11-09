Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran wedding: Rajinikanth heads to Greece ahead of nuptials

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran are expected to tie the knot in a destination wedding in Greece this week. The celebrations are expected to be attended by several prominent personalities from the worlds of cinema, politics, business and cricket. Superstar Rajinikanth was spotted travelling to Greece with his family, while former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was also seen at the airport ahead of the high-profile wedding.
Rajinikanth spotted travelling to Greece
Superstar Rajinikanth was spotted at the airport while travelling to Greece to attend the wedding celebrations of music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran. His daughter, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, was also seen accompanying him at the airport.
Superstar Recent at Airport💥 https://t.co/SJvPma2ybz
— Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) November 9, 2026
✈️ Anirudh Wedding 🤵🏽💍 https://t.co/GlkEShgao4
— Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) November 9, 2026
MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi Stalin leave for Greece
Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin, along with former Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, left Chennai early on Monday to attend the wedding of music composer Anirudh Ravichander and businesswoman Kavya Maran in Greece.
According to DT Next, the two are expected to travel to Greece via Dubai. Sources said they are scheduled to attend the wedding ceremony on Wednesday, November 11, and are expected to return to Chennai in the early hours of November 13, also via Dubai.
#DMK president #MKStalin and the Leader of Opposition in TN Assembly, #UdhayanidhiStalin, left Chennai for Dubai early on Monday, reportedly en route to #Greece to attend the wedding of music composer #AnirudhRavichander and businesswoman #KavyaMaran. #DTNext #MKStalin https://t.co/Uns2WQkFx3
— DT Next (@dt_next) November 9, 2026
About Anirudh and Kavya’s wedding
According to reports, Anirudh and Kavya will have an intimate wedding ceremony in Greece on November 10 and 11. The couple is also expected to host a grand reception in Chennai on November 21.
The reception date was confirmed by the Telangana Chief Minister’s Office in October, after Kavya’s parents, Kalanithi and Kavery Maran, personally invited Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to the celebrations.
Kavya Maran is the CEO of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad and executive director of Sun TV Network. She is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran.
The couple’s wedding invitation box, designed in ivory and powder blue, has also attracted attention on soical media. Designer Ranjini Iyengar, who worked on the reception invitations, revealed that Anirudh and Kavya were personally involved in the design process.
The Chennai reception is expected to see several prominent guests from the entertainment, cricket, business and political fraternities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and leading film personalities have reportedly been invited to the celebrations.