Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran wedding: Rajinikanth heads to Greece ahead of nuptials

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran are expected to tie the knot in a destination wedding in Greece this week. The celebrations are expected to be attended by several prominent personalities from the worlds of cinema, politics, business and cricket. Superstar Rajinikanth was spotted travelling to Greece with his family, while former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was also seen at the airport ahead of the high-profile wedding.

Rajinikanth spotted travelling to Greece

Superstar Rajinikanth was spotted at the airport while travelling to Greece to attend the wedding celebrations of music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran. His daughter, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, was also seen accompanying him at the airport.