Anirudh Ravichander to marry Kavya Maran in November, confirms Telangana CMO

After months of rumours and speculation, the wedding of music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran has been officially confirmed. The confirmation came not from the couple or their families directly, but from the Telangana Chief Minister’s Office, which posted on X on Friday evening that Kavya’s parents had personally visited CM A Revanth Reddy to invite him to the wedding reception.

“Sun Group Chairman Shri Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Smt. Kavery Maran, met Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills and invited him to the wedding reception of their daughter, Kavya Maran,” the Telangana CMO posted. “The wedding reception of Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander is scheduled to be held in Chennai on November 21.”

Sun Group Chairman Shri Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Smt. Kavery Maran, met Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills and invited him to the wedding reception of their daughter, Kavya Maran. The wedding reception of Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander is scheduled to be held in Chennai on November 21.

#KalanithiMaran #KavyaMaran — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) October 16, 2026

The relationship

Rumours about Anirudh and Kavya’s relationship have circulated for several years now. The speculation intensified after the two were spotted together at a dinner in Las Vegas. Neither Anirudh nor Kavya publicly confirmed or denied the relationship at any point.

In June 2025, a Reddit post claimed the two had been dating for over a year and were planning to marry. The post went further, alleging that Rajinikanth, who is related to Anirudh through his father’s family, had met Kalanithi Maran to discuss the relationship. Anirudh responded on X with the kind of casual denial that only made people more curious. “Marriage ah? lol… Chill out guys, please stop spreading rumours,” he wrote.

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The speculation resurfaced earlier this year when veteran actor YG Mahendran, Anirudh’s uncle, confirmed in an interview on Kutty Padmini’s KPTV channel that the wedding was happening. Mahendran was asked directly about the rumours surrounding his nephew. He did not dodge the question. “He’s a very soft boy. I would like to take this moment to congratulate him. He is heading towards a very big wedding,” Mahendran said. When pressed on whether the reports were genuine, he went further. “Based on what I’ve been told, it’s a sure thing. They are getting married,” he said, adding that Kavya Maran was “a good match” and calling the two “a good pair.

Also Read: Anirudh Ravichander to marry SRH owner Kavya Maran, says uncle: ‘It’s a sure thing’

Who is Kavya Maran?

Kavya Maran, 28, is the CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad and a key figure in the Sun Group’s business operations. She is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, who heads the Sun Group, which owns Sun TV, Sun Pictures, multiple regional television channels and the SRH cricket franchise. Kavya became a household name during IPL seasons, where her animated reactions in the SRH dugout, ranging from visible frustration during losses to uninhibited celebrations during wins, made her one of the most recognised faces on television.