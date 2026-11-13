Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran forego religious rituals, choose self-respect wedding: here’s its meaning

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and businesswoman Kavya Maran have chosen a wedding ceremony rooted in equality and mutual commitment over conventional religious rituals. The couple tied the knot in Greece on November 11, with their wedding drawing attention after photographs showed them exchanging chains. DMK IT Wing Secretary Dr T R B Rajaa later confirmed that they had opted for a self-respect marriage.

According to his post on X, Anirudh and Kavya exchanged garlands and chains in the presence of their family and friends. Rajinikanth and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin were also part of the celebrations.

What is a self-respect marriage?

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A self-respect marriage, also known as Suyamariyathai Thirumanam, has its roots in the Self-Respect Movement founded by social reformer Periyar EV Ramasamy in Tamil Nadu. The movement challenged caste discrimination, social hierarchies and patriarchal customs, while advocating equality and individual dignity.

Unlike conventional Hindu wedding ceremonies, a self-respect marriage does not require a priest or elaborate religious rituals. Instead, the couple declares their commitment to each other in the presence of relatives, friends or other witnesses. They may exchange garlands, rings or other symbols of marriage. The emphasis is on the consent and equality of the two individuals rather than religious customs.

So, it looks like a non-Vedic, self-respect marriage. Am I right? https://t.co/fVF2JpUl61 — முனைவர். கணேசு ガネス (@DrGanesh_Japan) November 12, 2026

@DrGanesh_Japan YES … Kavya and Anirudh garlanded each other… #Thalaivar handed over a chain to Kavya and #Superstar handed over a chain to Anirudh… the bride and groom exchanged chains and an union of hearts was blessed by their friends and family♥️🎊 — Dr. T R B Rajaa (@TRBRajaa) November 12, 2026

The practice received legal recognition in Tamil Nadu in 1967 through an amendment to the Hindu Marriage Act. Section 7-A recognises marriages solemnised through an exchange of garlands or rings, or a declaration of marriage, in the presence of relatives, friends or other witnesses.

Anirudh and Kavya’s wedding in Greece

Anirudh and Kavya’s wedding took place in Greece on November 11, following engagement celebrations on November 10. The ceremony was attended by prominent personalities, including Rajinikanth, his family members, MK Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. Anirudh shared the first official photograph with his wife on Instagram with the caption, “My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime. 11.11”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anirudh (@anirudhofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anirudh (@anirudhofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anirudh (@anirudhofficial) Story continues below this ad

The couple has largely kept their relationship away from the public eye. Dating rumours gathered momentum in 2025 after a video of the two walking together in New York surfaced online. Anirudh had dismissed marriage speculation at the time with a light-hearted post on X.

The Greece celebrations will be followed by a wedding reception in Chennai on November 21. Anirudh is one of the most popular composers in Indian cinema, with credits including Jailer, Vikram, Leo and Jawan. Kavya is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and is associated with the group’s media and sports businesses. She is also the co-owner of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad.