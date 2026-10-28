Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran closely involved with wedding prep: Designer reveals invite details

Renowned music composer, Anirudh Ravichander is all set to tie the knot with Kavya Maran, CEO of the IPL franchise, Sunrisers Hyderabad. The duo’s wedding has become the talk of the town, and the curiosity surrounding their wedding festivities is at all time high. Although the couple or their family hasn’t officially confirmed the news about the wedding, the Chennai reception invitation has caught everyone’s eye.

The reception invite designer, Ranjini Iyengar, in an exclusive interview with mid-day, talked about the theme and why the soon-to-be husband and wife chose the blue-and-white colour. Speaking about the heirloom-quality wooden box, the designer said, “We wanted to do a box with 3D elements, but also something people will keep because Anirudh and Kavya were sure their guests got a lot of boxes day in and day out. At the same time we wanted it to be understated and not go overboard with colours.”

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Speaking of the theme, she stated that the blue-and-white eventually happened to tally with the wedding location. She said, “We were toying between certain colours, but they liked white and blue. It also correlated with Greece later. Initially we didn’t want to because it had nothing to do with the location. But it does have significance to them, so in the end it made sense.”

Kavya and Anirudh are personally involved in the preparation

The designer also revealed that she is in constant touch with Anirudh and Kavya, and they are very much aligned with each other. “This experience was extremely wholesome because they came with a lot of trust. It’s a huge process when you’re working with customisation. We would speak almost 3-4 times a day, going back and forth sending options. They were very involved and also very clear about their likes and dislikes. They’re both in tandem with each other. Since they’re creative, they understand the importance of giving that flexibility to the people they’re working with because it makes a massive difference,” said the designer.

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Watching the box come to life, the designer said, “My first draft was so ugly I almost had tears. There were times in this process when I faced production challenges, and I would just cry for days. But I wouldn’t take it to them because it was not their problem. However, I am happy with the outcome.”

As per reports, the destination wedding is scheduled to take place in Greece on November 10 and 11, with an intimate setting of close friends and family only. While there isn’t much information about the wedding, the anticipation for the Chennai reception has increased as the Maran family’s visit to prominent political leaders comes to the eye. Planned for November 21, the reception will see the creme de la creme from the entertainment and political industry. Given Kavya’s association with cricket, fans can expect many popular faces from the field at her reception.

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Anirudh-Kavya guest list

Several prominent personalities are expected from the entertainment industry, including Rajinikanth, Anirudh’s uncle, Kamal Haasan, AR Rahman, Nelson Dilipkumar, Sivakarthikeyan, Ajith Kumar and Allu Arjun are expected to grace the reception of Anirudh and Kaviya.

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PM Modi, CM Vijay invited to Anirudh-Kavya wedding

Kavya’s parents, Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran, have also been personally extending invitations to political leaders. PM Modi, actor-turned-Tamil-Nadu-chief minister Thalapathy Vijay, Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy, Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are reported to be on the guest list.

Kavya Maran’s family extends invitation to PM Modi Kavya Maran’s family extends invitation to PM Modi

Anirudh Ravichander’s family meets actor-turned-Tamil-Nadu-chief-minister C. Joseph Vijay Anirudh Ravichander’s family meets actor-turned-Tamil-Nadu-chief-minister C. Joseph Vijay

Reports suggest that the Maran family has also extended an invitation to the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. The final guest list is yet to be known.

About the couple

Anirudh Ravichander is one of the leading music composers in the Southern film industry, who has worked across regions with bigger names. His latest outing is Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, and has previously collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan, Pawan Kalyan and Vijay. He debuted with the song ‘Why This Kolaveri D’ with Dhanush, and since then has created some unforgettable music. Kaviya Maran, on the other hand, is the CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad, and a director at Sun TV Network. Post her MBA completion at Warwick Business School in the United Kingdom, she joined Sun TV Network as an executive director in 2019, and later took on a leadership role at Sunrisers Hyderabad, which her father acquired in 2017.