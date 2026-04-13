How Anirudh Ravichander’s decade-old fan favourite anthem finally made it to the big screen with Love Insurance Kompany

Some songs take a winding road to reach an audience. “Enakenna Yaarum Illaye” took ten years. The Tamil track was produced by Deepan Boopathy in 2014 as part of the album Aakko, a project tied to a Tamil film that ultimately never made it to theatres. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander and written by Vignesh Shivan, the song was built around themes of heartbreak and longing. It was a quiet, aching number that stood apart from the high energy, rhythm-driven music Anirudh was rapidly becoming known for in Tamil cinema at the time.

To understand why the song’s reappearance matters, it helps to know where Anirudh was in 2015. He had burst onto the Tamil film music scene in 2012 with 3, composed when he was just 21 years old, and had quickly established himself as one of the most exciting young composers in the industry. “Enakenna Yaarum Illaye” came during that early, defining phase of his career, which is part of why it carries such weight for his longtime fans.

The song was originally released on February 14, 2015, Valentine’s Day, as an independent single tied to the Aakko album. Despite having no film release to carry it into theatres, and none of the promotional machinery that typically drives a song to listeners, it found its audience entirely on its own terms. It became a favourite among Tamil youth, amassing over 30 million views and winning hearts across generations.

Also Read: Nag Ashwin compares Mrunal Thakur to Madhubala, Smita Patil amid Allu Aravind’s viral marriage advice

That kind of longevity, sustained without a film backing it, said everything about what the song was. For years, fans held onto the quiet hope that “Enakenna Yaarum Illaye” would one day appear in a proper film. The song had all the emotional weight a cinematic moment demands, it just never had the visuals to match. That changed with Love Insurance Kompany, a science fiction romantic comedy directed by Vignesh Shivan and released in April 2026. The connection here is worth noting: Vignesh Shivan, who directed the film, was also the person who had written the lyrics to “Enakenna Yaarum Illaye” over a decade ago. His decision to bring the song into his own film became more than just a creative choice.

Old song, new home

Love Insurance Kompany, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty, is set in the year 2040 and follows a man who believes in organic love navigating a world where relationships can be commercially insured through a dating app. The song was reimagined for the film, giving it a new visual life through the lens of cinematographer Ravi Varman, while preserving the emotional core that made it resonate in the first place. The track is considered the soul of the LIK soundtrack, which speaks to how naturally it fit into the film’s emotional register despite being composed for an entirely different project years earlier.

Deepan Boopathy responded warmly to seeing the song find its audience through the film. “It’s an incredible feeling to see Enakenna Yaarum Illaye reach new audiences through this film. Knowing that it will be heard on the big screen is truly heartwarming. I’m sure it will be loved not only by the generation that enjoyed it when it first came out but also by today’s youth discovering it for the first time,” he said in a recent interview.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepan Boopathy (@deepanboopathy)

After its inclusion in Love Insurance Kompany, a new music video for the song was released on February 14, exactly eleven years to the day after the original. The timing felt less like a coincidence and more like a full circle, a deliberate nod to where the song began and how far it had travelled to get here.

Story continues below this ad

For Anirudh’s fans, the song’s reappearance was a moment they had quietly hoped for without ever quite expecting it. It was also a reminder that in Tamil film music, where the pace is relentless and new releases crowd out old ones within weeks, some songs simply refuse to be forgotten. Enakenna Yaarum Illaye was one of them.