Anirudh Ravichander croons for Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu. Ghibran shares BTS pic from studio

Anirudh Ravichander has teamed up with Thunivu music composer Ghibran for a song titled “Chilla Chilla,” written by Visagh. Ghibran took to social media to share the news. He wrote, “#ChillaChilla recorded our Rockstar @anirudhofficial 🫶🏼 in the lyrics of @VaisaghOfficial (sic).”

Talking about the song, Ghibran in a recent interview said that it is a faced-paced number similar to Aalumo Doluma and Vathikuchi Pathikadhuda from Vedalam. He also revealed that Ajith will be dancing to the number in the song. Talking about choosing Anirudh for the song, Ghibran said that he finds Anirudh’s voice organically apt for Ajith’s style.

So, when he approached Anirudh with the offer, he accepted instantly and was ready to do the song the very next day, according to Ghibran. The composer also revealed that Ajith liked the song after hearing it.

This is not the first time that Anirudh is singing for Ajith. He has earlier composed Ajith’s Vedalam, which featured chartbusters such as “Aaluma Doluma” and “Veera Vinayaka”. On the other hand, Thunivu marks the first full-fledged collaboration between Ghibran and Ajith Kumar. Ghibran earlier composed the background score for Ajith’s Valimai.

There’s a lot of anticipation for the film’s album, as Ghibran, who is known for his intense work on Uttama Villain and Vaagai Soodava, is composing music for a project fronted by commercial star like Ajith for the first time.

Meanwhile, Ajith is currently working on the dubbing work on Thunivu, which will be released for Pongal 2023. The film is directed by H Vinoth and also stars Manju Warrier. Boney Kapoor, who has bankrolled Ajith’s Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai, is producing Thunivu as well.