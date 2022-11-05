scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 05, 2022

Anirudh Ravichander croons for Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu. Ghibran shares BTS pic from studio

Composer Ghibran took to Twitter to share a behind-the-scenes picture with Anirudh Ravichander.

Anirudh and Ghibran team up for Thunivu's Chilla Chilla song (Image_ Twitter_Ghibran) (1)Anirudh and Ghibran team up for Thunivu's Chilla Chilla song (Image: Twitter/Ghibran)

Anirudh Ravichander has teamed up with Thunivu music composer Ghibran for a song titled “Chilla Chilla,” written by Visagh. Ghibran took to social media to share the news. He wrote, “#ChillaChilla recorded our Rockstar @anirudhofficial 🫶🏼 in the lyrics of @VaisaghOfficial (sic).”

Talking about the song, Ghibran in a recent interview said that it is a faced-paced number similar to Aalumo Doluma and Vathikuchi Pathikadhuda from Vedalam. He also revealed that Ajith will be dancing to the number in the song. Talking about choosing Anirudh for the song, Ghibran said that he finds Anirudh’s voice organically apt for Ajith’s style.

So, when he approached Anirudh with the offer, he accepted instantly and was ready to do the song the very next day, according to Ghibran. The composer also revealed that Ajith liked the song after hearing it.

This is not the first time that Anirudh is singing for Ajith. He has earlier composed Ajith’s Vedalam, which featured chartbusters such as “Aaluma Doluma” and “Veera Vinayaka”. On the other hand, Thunivu marks the first full-fledged collaboration between Ghibran and Ajith Kumar. Ghibran earlier composed the background score for Ajith’s Valimai.

There’s a lot of anticipation for the film’s album, as Ghibran, who is known for his intense work on Uttama Villain and Vaagai Soodava, is composing music for a project fronted by commercial star like Ajith for the first time.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Virat Kohli vs Haris Rauf & other tales: How seasoned pro out-thought...Premium
Virat Kohli vs Haris Rauf & other tales: How seasoned pro out-thought...
Enough machines, but many take the easy way out by setting fields on firePremium
Enough machines, but many take the easy way out by setting fields on fire
What international jurisprudence says about the use of nuclear weaponsPremium
What international jurisprudence says about the use of nuclear weapons
UPSC Key- November 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Climate Finance’ or ‘Bio...Premium
UPSC Key- November 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Climate Finance’ or ‘Bio...
ALSO READ |Confirmed: Vijay’s Varisu to clash with Ajith’s Thunivu on Pongal

Meanwhile, Ajith is currently working on the dubbing work on Thunivu, which will be released for Pongal 2023. The film is directed by H Vinoth and also stars Manju Warrier. Boney Kapoor, who has bankrolled Ajith’s Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai, is producing Thunivu as well.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-11-2022 at 01:39:43 pm
Next Story

Delhi Pollution: Schools, parents welcome closure of physical classes 

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Upasana Konidela, ram charan vacation
Ram Charan, wife Upasana enjoy ‘untamed’ Africa
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 05: Latest News
Advertisement