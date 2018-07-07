After Yennai Arindhaal, Anikha roped in for Ajith’s Viswasam

Ajith Kumar and Anikha in Yennai Arindhaal. Ajith Kumar and Anikha in Yennai Arindhaal.

Anikha, who shot to fame after her role as Ajith’s daughter in Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Yennai Arindhaal, is all set to share screen space with Thala again. According to reports, the young lady will be playing Ajith’s daughter in his upcoming film Viswasam as well.

Anikha’s equation with Ajith in Yennai Arindhaal was a huge hit fetching her much fame and praise. The song Unakenna Venum Sollu, picturised on Ajith and Anikha, became an anthem for a father-daughter relationship. Following her role in Yennai Arindhaal, Anikha also made headlines for her role in Sarjun’s short film Maa. The short film which revolved around teenage pregnancy and abortion had Anikha play the lead role. With a pitch-perfect performance, the young actor had grabbed several eyeballs.

Apart from Ajith, Viswasam will star Lady superstar Nayanthara. This will be Nayanthara’s third film with Ajith after Billa and Aegan. It will also feature comedians Robo Shankar, Yogi Babu and Thambi Ramaiah. For the first time, D.Imman will be in charge of music for an Ajith film. The earlier films from Siva and Ajith had Devi Sri Prasad (Veeram) and Anirudh Ravichander (Vedhalam and Vivegam).

Produced by Sathyajothi Films, Viswasam is expected to hit the screens by Diwali, locking horns with Vijay-Murugadoss’ Sarkar and Suriya-Selvraghavan’s NGK. If Viswasam does release during Diwali, it would set the stage for one of the biggest box office battles in Kollywood.

