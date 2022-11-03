scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Anel Meley Pani Thuli trailer: Andrea Jeremiah is alone in her fight for justice

Director R Kaiser Anand's upcoming film Anel Meley Pani Thuli revolves around a rape survivor, who is fighting for justice.

Andrea JeremiahAndrea Jeremiah will be seen next in Anel Meley Pani Thuli.

The trailer of Andrea Jeremiah’s upcoming Tamil film Anel Meley Pani Thuli was released on Thursday. The Vetri Maaran production is a gritty, hard-hitting story of a rape survivor, who doesn’t let society come in the way of her fight for justice.

The trailer starts with Andrea’s character traveling to another city alone before she gets kidnapped and taken to a forest. The trailer then shows her seeking justice, fighting for the truth and not letting society affect her fight. The trailer is gritty, dark, and a representation of the struggles women face in society.

The trailer also shows how a rape survivor’s personal life also comes under the scanner with people around her expecting her to drop the case and live as if nothing ever happened to her. The film is directed by R Kaiser Anand.

Anel Meley Pani Thuli will premiere on SonyLIV. The film, also starring Aadhav Kannadhasan, Azhagam Perumal, Ilavarasu, Anupama Kumar and Lovelyn Chandrasekhar, will stream from November 18.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-11-2022 at 06:39:27 pm
Next Story

Pakistan keep hopes live by ending South Africa’s unbeaten run

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Hansika Motwani
Ahead of Hansika Motwani-Sohail Kathuria wedding, everything you need to know
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 03: Latest News
Advertisement