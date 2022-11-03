Anel Meley Pani Thuli trailer: Andrea Jeremiah is alone in her fight for justice

The trailer of Andrea Jeremiah’s upcoming Tamil film Anel Meley Pani Thuli was released on Thursday. The Vetri Maaran production is a gritty, hard-hitting story of a rape survivor, who doesn’t let society come in the way of her fight for justice.

The trailer starts with Andrea’s character traveling to another city alone before she gets kidnapped and taken to a forest. The trailer then shows her seeking justice, fighting for the truth and not letting society affect her fight. The trailer is gritty, dark, and a representation of the struggles women face in society.

The trailer also shows how a rape survivor’s personal life also comes under the scanner with people around her expecting her to drop the case and live as if nothing ever happened to her. The film is directed by R Kaiser Anand.

Anel Meley Pani Thuli will premiere on SonyLIV. The film, also starring Aadhav Kannadhasan, Azhagam Perumal, Ilavarasu, Anupama Kumar and Lovelyn Chandrasekhar, will stream from November 18.