Andrea Jeremiah reveals she tested positive for Covid-19

Actor-singer Andrea Jeremiah on Thursday gifted the world a beautiful song via her Instagram page. She rendered a wishful song even as she is recovering from coronavirus.

“Last week I tested positive for Covid-19. I’m grateful to all of my friends & family members who reached out and took care of me. Im still under home quarantine, but recovering well (sic),” she wrote on her Instagram page.

The song “If at all the world were mine”, which Jeremiah has written and composed, is a very relaxing melody. Everybody could use a little calm at a time when it feels like the world around us is folding on itself.

“Took a break from social media, partly because I was sick and partly because I really didn’t know what to post at a time like this, when our country is going thru it’s worst Covid crisis.. and as always, when I don’t know what to say, I sing from my heart and hope that says it all (sic),” she added.

On the work front, Andrea Jeremiah was last seen in Vijay’s Master, which released earlier this year. She has director Sundar C’s Aranmanai 3, Vattam, Mysskin’s Pisasu 2 in the pipeline.