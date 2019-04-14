Andrea Jeremiah’s next is Maaligai

Andrea Jeremiah will be seen as a police officer and a princess in upcoming horror-thriller Maaligai, directed by choreographer Dil Sathya. According to sources, the film has an equal mix of action, romance, fantasy and horror elements.

Advertising

“The story revolves around the life of an assistant commissioner, who investigates a case, and gets to know of her past. Also, Andrea has performed all stunt sequences without a body double. She is playing the role of a cop for the first time in her career,” Dil Sathya tells indianexpress.com.

He adds, “The highlight of the film will be the period segment that dates back to 400 years.”

Reports suggest that the makers initially wanted to do the film in Kannada, but since Andrea has a market in Tamil Nadu, they are making this in Tamil.

Advertising

Starring KS Ravikumar, Ashutosh Rana, Karthik Jayaram, Manobala, Naren, Madhumita, JK and Ali in important roles, Maaligai, which is in post-production stage, has music by Srikrupa.

Shot in Chennai, Kochi, Baroda and Jaipur, Maaligai, produced by Bhavani Entertainment, is expected to release next month. Currently, the makers are focused on the CG work.

Andrea has interesting films in her kitty, including Kaa, an action-adventure drama set in the forests. The actor plays a wildlife photographer in the film. Also, she is a part of Sibiraj’s next (tentatively titled Vattam), produced by Dream Warrior Pictures.