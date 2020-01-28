Andhadhun Tamil remake: Ramya Krishnan to step into Tabu’s shoes?

Ramya Krishnan is likely to play Tabu’s role in the Tamil remake of Andhadhun. (Photo: Ramya Krishnan/Twitter) Ramya Krishnan is likely to play Tabu’s role in the Tamil remake of Andhadhun. (Photo: Ramya Krishnan/Twitter)

Mohan Raja, whose last release was Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Velaikkaran, will direct the Tamil remake of Andhadhun. The 2018 black comedy, directed by Sriram Raghavan, had Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte in important roles. While it has been confirmed that Prashanth will play the character portrayed by Ayushmann in the original, we hear Ramya Krishnan is likely to step into Tabu’s shoes. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

The Tamil remake rights of Andhadhun have been obtained by Prashanth’s father and filmmaker-actor Thiagarajan. According to sources, the makers are keen to have Ramya on board, but she is yet to sign on the dotted line.

One may recall that Mohan Raja has directed several hit films that were remakes. A source says, “Mohan Raja is currently working on the final draft, and soon, we can expect him to reveal the rest of the star cast.” Further, multiple sources say the shoot will begin in the coming days.

The story of Andhadhun revolves around a pianist who gets involved in the murder of an actor.

Prashanth was last seen in Johnny, the Tamil remake of Johnny Gaddar, directed by Sriram Raghavan.

In an interview with the Times of India, Thiagarajan was quoted saying, “Almost every production house and star in our industry was trying to get the remake rights for this film. But I managed to get it.”

Previously, rumours mills were abuzz that Siddharth and Dhanush had expressed their interest to feature in the Tamil remake of Andhadhun.

