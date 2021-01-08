Anandhi ties the knot with Socrates

Anandhi and Socrates got married in an intimate ceremony. (Photo: JSK Satishkumar/Twitter)

Actor Anandhi of Kayal fame tied the knot with assistant director Socrates on Thursday. Tamil producer JSK Satishkumar took to his Twitter handle to wish the newlyweds and even shared some clicks from the intimate ceremony that took place in Warangal, Telangana.

Sharing the photos, Satishkumar wrote, “Today at ⁦@anandhiactress⁩ & #socrates wedding wish couple happy married life with all prosperity ⁦@TSivaAmma @pjaijo @NaveenFilmmaker.”

Draped in a red saree, Anandhi kept her wedding attire traditional. Even Socrates wore a dhoti and complimented his wife perfectly.

Both Anandhi and Socrates predominantly work in the Tamil film industry. Socrates, who is the brother-in-law of filmmaker Naveen, has worked as an assistant director on films like Alaudhinin Arputha Camera and Agni Siragugal.

Anandhi, on the other hand, is awaiting the theatrical release of Alaudhinin Arputha Camera. Her upcoming projects are Raavana Koottam and a Telugu horror film.⁦