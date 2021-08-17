Tamil actor Anandha Kannan dies at 48

Tamil star Anandha Kannan passed away on Monday. The actor and popular TV host was 48. Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu shared the news of his sudden demise on Twitter. Anandha Kannan was reportedly suffering from a rare bile-duct cancer.

Venkat Prabhu tweeted a photograph of Anandha Kannan and wrote, “A great friend a great human is no more!! #RIPanandakannan my deepest condolences.” Producer RK Suresh also gave his condolences on Anandha Kannan’s death.

A great friend a great human is no more!! #RIPanandakannan my deepest condolences — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) August 16, 2021

Rest in peace dear — RK SURESH (@studio9_suresh) August 16, 2021

#AnandhaKannan Bro Heart Breaking news we missed you!!!

May your soul rest in peace!

My deepest condolences to your family. The days were with you in my life so beautiful proud moment and good memories!!!

Anandha Kannan started his career with Vasantham TV in Singapore before moving to Chennai where he worked with Sun Music as a video-jockey. He made a guest appearance in Venkat Prabhu’s Saroja (2008). Anandha Kannan later did a full fledged role in science fiction Tamil film Adisaya Ulagam (2012).

He has anchored the five seasons of Savaal Singapore ever since its debut in 2013. Anandha Kannan was awarded the International Youth Icon at World Universities Tamil Conference in 2013 and ‘Best Actor’ in Television Actors Guild Award (South India). He was also feted as ‘best host’ for Savaal Singapore.