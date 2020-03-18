Anaika Soti to feature in Santhanam’s next

Anaika Soti will perform stunts in her next film. Anaika Soti will perform stunts in her next film.

Anaika Soti, who was seen in Kaaviya Thalaivan, Semma Botha Aagathey and Kee, will play the female lead in Santhanam’s next, directed by Accused No:1 fame K Johnson.

The gangster film went on the floors recently, following a traditional puja. According to sources, the film revolves around an ageing Malaysian don, and Santhanam plays a gangster based in north Madras. Meanwhile, we hear the makers are looking to complete the shooting in a single schedule of 50 days.

This untitled film, to be shot in Chennai, Malaysia and Madurai, has music by Santhosh Narayanan.

Bankrolled by K Kumar under the banner Lark Studios, the film marks the second collaboration of Santhanam with Johnson after their 2019 comedy-drama Accused No: 1.

Comedian-turned-hero Santhanam, whose last release was Dagaalty, has a slew of interesting projects in the pipeline including his long-delayed Server Sundaram, Mannavan Vanthanadi, Dikkilona and Biskoth.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd