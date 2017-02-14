Amy Jackson’s phone hacked, personal pictures leaked

Amy Jackson’s phone hacked Amy Jackson’s phone hacked

British model and actor Amy Jackson has fallen prey to a cyber attack after her phone was hacked and her personal pictures were leaked online. Reportedly, she went to a local mobile store in London when she faced some issue in accessing her iCloud account.

The actor, however, realised that her phone was hacked when she arrived in Mumbai from London and visited a phone store before catching a flight to Chennai, said reports. She found her personal photos taken during a dinner with a friend were doing rounds of social media.

WATCH VIDEO | Take 5: Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Amy Jackson

Saying that she was shocked by the incident, Amy said she will file a complaint with the cyber cell in her hometown, London and Mumbai as well. “I was shocked when this happened. This isn’t a trivial matter and has to be taken up seriously. I will register a complaint with the cyber crime cell in London and ensure the hackers are taken to task. Cyber safety is the need of the hour,” she was quoted as saying in the report.

After performing at the Vanitha Awards in Kochi, Amy has joined the sets of 2.0 in Chennai. “Thanks Kerala! Next stop Chennai for Robot 2.0 shoot,” she posted on her Twitter page.

Last leg of #2point0 with Shankar and the team! Next stop Mumbai ✈️pic.twitter.com/Oq6QDEp0hO — Amy Jackson (@iamAmyJackson) February 14, 2017

More from the world of Entertainment:

Amy hit a jackpot of sorts when she bagged a role in director Shankar’s 2.0, which is a sequel to Rajinikanth’s 2010 blockbuster Enthiran. This film marks her second collaboration with Shankar after I, which had Vikram in the lead. The details of her character in the film are still unknown. The film will hit the screens worldwide on Diwali this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd