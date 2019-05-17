Amritha Aiyer roped in for Thalapathy 63

Toggle Menu
Vijay's film, tentatively titled, Thalapathy 63 also stars Nayanthara, Indhuja, Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Vivekh, Reba Monica George and Yogi Babu.

Amritha Aiyer joins the cast of Atlee-Vijay’s Thalapathy 63. (Source: Amritha Aiyer/Twitter)

Amritha Aiyer, who was seen in films like Padaiveeran and Kaali, is the latest actor to join the cast of Atlee directorial, tentatively titled, Thalapathy 63. Amritha has worked with Atlee and Vijay in Theri.

She confirmed the news by tweeting, “Glory To God 🙏 Happy to be part of #Thalapathy63 💞 Thank You @Atlee_dir ❤️❤️”.

Touted to be a sports drama, Thalapathy 63 will mark the third collaboration between director Atlee and actor Vijay after Theri and Mersal. Reports suggest that Vijay will be playing a football coach in the film.

The film also stars Nayanthara, Indhuja, Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Vivekh, Reba Monica George and Yogi Babu. Produced by AGS Entertainment, music director AR Rahman will be composing the music for the film. The crew also comprises of cinematographer GK Vishnu, art designer Muthuraj, editor Ruben Antony and stunt choreographer Anal Arasu.

Vijay was last seen in AR Murgadoss’ Sarkar. The film was a huge hit and was the highest grossing Kollywood film of 2018. The film raked in over Rs 250 crore worldwide.

Thalapathy 63 is slated to release this Diwali.

