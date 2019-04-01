Amitabh Bachchan’s look in Tamil film Uyarndha Manithan revealed, see photos

Amitabh Bachchan’s look in his debut Tamil movie Uyarndha Manithan is out. Actor SJ Suryah took to his Twitter handle and shared photos from the set of the movie. In the photos, we see senior Bachchan in a lungi and a kurta. He completes the traditional look with an angavastram around his head and ‘vibhuti’ along with sandal paste on his forehead.

Along with the pictures, Suryah wrote, “Happiest moment of my life … thank you God , mom, dad for fulfilling a dream which I have never even dreamt of …. 🙏 toThe evergreen superstar ⁦@SrBachchan ,⁩ sharing it with our super star ⁦@rajinikanth⁩ & Dir ⁦@ARMurugadoss⁩.”

During the announcement of the film in August last year, Suryah had expressed his excitement of working with Amitabh Bachchan. He said, “Even before I ventured into films as an assistant director, I wanted to work with Bachchan sir and finally, my dream has materialised. Though I feel extremely happy, I also feel nervous when I think I am going to act with him.”

The Bollywood superstar on Sunday shared two photos in a similar avatar but didn’t reveal anything about his look. He captioned them as, “T 3137 -” ढलती उम्र के साथ एक चीज़ का अफ़सोस हमेशा रहता है की ‘तू’ , बुलाने वाले कम होते जाते है।” ~ Ef (as you grow older, there’s always a regret of losing the number of people who address you as ‘tu’)

Directed by Tamizhvaanan of Kalvanin Kaadhali fame, the shoot for this Hindi-Tamil bilingual commenced a few days back. Big B, reportedly, has given a call sheet of 40 days and according to sources, his portions will be completed in a single schedule.

Apart from Uyarndha Manithan, Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in Chiranjeevi starrer Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. He will be doing a cameo in the movie. Big B also has Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, also starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, in his kitty.