Amitabh Bachchan to make Kollywood debut with SJ Suryah’s Uyarndha Manidhan

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is all set to make his debut in the Tamil film industry with Uyarndha Manidhan, which will also star SJ Suryah. The film was announced on Thursday at an event in Chennai.

Suryah shared a small video of Superstar Rajinikanth unveiling the title poster of the film, which will be helmed by Tha Tamilvaanan. “Feeling blessed my hindi debut is with the ever green Indian super star @SrBachchan … thx to God and UYARNDHA MANIDHAN (tamil/ hindi) bilingual …. thx to our super star @rajinikanth blessing us with this welcoming video …. yepdi news chumma adirudulla (sic),” tweeted Suryah.

In the video, Suryah could be heard telling Rajinikanth that the project is the result of two years of groundwork. And he even credited Tamilvaanan for coming up with a good script that convinced Big B. The video also had a congratulatory message from Rajinikanth. “My friend Amitabh Bachchan acting in a Tamil film is a matter of pride for the entire Tamil film industry. And I’m also happy for SJ Suryah who will enter the Hindi film industry with this film. I wish them all the best,” said Rajni in the audio message.

Feeling blessed my hindi debut is with the ever green Indian super star @SrBachchan … thx to God and UYARNDHA MANIDHAN ( tamil/ hindi ) bilingual 😍😍😍🙏🙏🙏…. thx to our super star @rajinikanth blessing us with this welcoming video …. yepdi news chumma adirudulla 😉🤗 pic.twitter.com/SKKQAMBKJp — S J Suryah (@iam_SJSuryah) August 30, 2018

Uyarndha Manidhan will also be shot in Hindi, paving the way for Suryah’s debut in Bollywood. The literal translation of Uyarndha Manidhan is “tall man”, which may be a nod to Amitabh’s height. The term is also used to describe a man (irrespective of his height) of great virtue.

The who’s who of the Tamil film industry have been wishing Suryah since the project was announced. “Was waiting for this news sir, very very happy for u sir, more and more successful way to go ahead sir congratulations and all the very best sir thalaivan @iam_SJSuryah entry in to Bollywood (sic),” tweeted director Atlee.

“@iam_SJSuryah Woweeeeeewwwww proud of you sir.. #SjSuryahPressMeet Have a super hittt in Bollywood #UyarndhaManithan happy to see you with @SrBachchan (sic),” AR Murugadoss, who directed Suryah in Spyder, said via Twitter.

