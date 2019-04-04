Toggle Menu
Amitabh Bachchan and SJ Suryah learn lines under the watchful eye of Shivaji Ganesanhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/tamil/amitabh-bachchan-sj-suryah-uyarndha-manithan-shoot-shivaji-ganesan-5657852/

Amitabh Bachchan and SJ Suryah learn lines under the watchful eye of Shivaji Ganesan

Amitabh Bachchan is currently shooting for his debut Tamil movie Uyarndha Manithan along with director-turned-actor SJ Suryah. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

amitabh bachchan, sj suryah in Uyarndha Manithan
Amitabh Bachchan and SJ Suryah in Uyarndha Manithan.

Amitabh Bachchan is currently shooting for his debut Tamil movie Uyarndha Manithan along with director-turned-actor SJ Suryah. While Suryah has already shared senior Bachchan’s first look from the movie, the Bollywood megastar has also posted a couple of pictures from the sets of the film.

On Thursday, senior Bachchan tweeted his photos with Suryah and wrote, “Two disciples under the shadow of the MASTER – Shivaji Ganesan .. Surya and self ! Shivaji the Ultimate Iconic Legend of Tamil Cinema .. his picture adorns the wall .. my respect and admiration ,👣 i touch his feet !” Shivaji Ganesan was one of the most celebrated Tamil actors. He was also given the title of Nadigar Thilagam and was honoured with civilian awards like Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Dada Saheb Phalke Award.

The 76-year-old actor shared more photos on his blog and wrote, “.. we are in action as we are being watched by the GURU .. the greatest Shivaji Ganesan – the Ultimate ! we are in motion ..we are learning our lines …”

amitabh bachchan on the sets of Uyarndha Manithan
Amitabh Bachchan is busy filming his Tamil debut Uyarndha Manithan. (Source: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)
amitabh bachchan look in Uyarndha Manithan
Amitabh Bachchan’s look from Uyarndha Manithan was revealed by SJ Suryah. (Source: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)
amitabh bachchan photos
SJ Suryah is excited to be working with Amitabh Bachchan in Uyarndha Manithan. (Source: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)
amitabh bachchan Uyarndha Manithan photos
Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Uyarndha Manithan (Source: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)
amitabh bachchan tamil movie
Amitabh Bachchan with Tamil actor SJ Suryah. (Source: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

Reacting on senior Bachchan’s post, Suryah wrote on Twitter, “No words my master, my idol, the legend @SrBachchan shaab … what else I need in life 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 sjs.”

Directed by Tamizhvaanan of Kalvanin Kaadhali fame, the shoot for Hindi-Tamil bilingual Uyarndha Manithan commenced a few days back.

It has also been revealed that Baahubali actor Ramya Krishnan will once again share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan after a gap of 21 years. The two actors were paired opposite each other in 1998 film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Advertising

“Ramya ma’am has been paired with Amit ji. Audiences are going to see both of them in really interesting roles. It’s really exciting to be bringing together actors with such fine calibre and working with them. We are currently shooting important scenes between both of them in Mumbai,” the director told IANS.

The release date of Uyarndha Manithan is yet to be announced.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Modi – Journey of a Common Man actor Mahesh Thakur: We have depicted only real-life events from Narendra Modi's life
2 Avengers Endgame director Joe Russo: Thanos wanted to teach a lesson about resource abuse
3 Shazam early reviews: Critics laud DC's latest venture