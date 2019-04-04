Amitabh Bachchan and SJ Suryah learn lines under the watchful eye of Shivaji Ganesan

Amitabh Bachchan is currently shooting for his debut Tamil movie Uyarndha Manithan along with director-turned-actor SJ Suryah. While Suryah has already shared senior Bachchan’s first look from the movie, the Bollywood megastar has also posted a couple of pictures from the sets of the film.

On Thursday, senior Bachchan tweeted his photos with Suryah and wrote, “Two disciples under the shadow of the MASTER – Shivaji Ganesan .. Surya and self ! Shivaji the Ultimate Iconic Legend of Tamil Cinema .. his picture adorns the wall .. my respect and admiration ,👣 i touch his feet !” Shivaji Ganesan was one of the most celebrated Tamil actors. He was also given the title of Nadigar Thilagam and was honoured with civilian awards like Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Dada Saheb Phalke Award.

The 76-year-old actor shared more photos on his blog and wrote, “.. we are in action as we are being watched by the GURU .. the greatest Shivaji Ganesan – the Ultimate ! we are in motion ..we are learning our lines …”

Reacting on senior Bachchan’s post, Suryah wrote on Twitter, “No words my master, my idol, the legend @SrBachchan shaab … what else I need in life 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 sjs.”

No words my master, my idol, the legend @SrBachchan shaab … what else I need in life 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 sjs https://t.co/lpAXLtKGLr — S J Suryah (@iam_SJSuryah) April 4, 2019

Directed by Tamizhvaanan of Kalvanin Kaadhali fame, the shoot for Hindi-Tamil bilingual Uyarndha Manithan commenced a few days back.

It has also been revealed that Baahubali actor Ramya Krishnan will once again share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan after a gap of 21 years. The two actors were paired opposite each other in 1998 film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

“Ramya ma’am has been paired with Amit ji. Audiences are going to see both of them in really interesting roles. It’s really exciting to be bringing together actors with such fine calibre and working with them. We are currently shooting important scenes between both of them in Mumbai,” the director told IANS.

The release date of Uyarndha Manithan is yet to be announced.