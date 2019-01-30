Amitabh Bachchan gives bulk dates for Tamil film Uyarndha Manithan

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan will make his Tamil debut with Uyarndha Manithan, also starring SJ Suryah.

Advertising

Directed by Tamizhvaanan of Kalvanin Kaadhali-fame, the shoot for this Hindi-Tamil bilingual will commence on March 20, and reportedly, Big B has given a call sheet of 40 days. According to sources, Bachchan’s portions will be completed in a single schedule.

Uyarndha Manithan marks SJ Suryah’s Bollywood debut, and this is the second time Tamizhvaanan and Suryah are collaborating after Kalvanin Kaadhali. The film is produced by Purple Bull International Private Limited.

During the announcement of the film in August last year, Suryah had said, “Even before I ventured into films as an assistant director, I wanted to work with Bachchan sir and finally, my dream has materialised. Though I feel extremely happy, I also feel nervous when I think I am going to act with him.”

Advertising

While Suryah awaits the release of Iravakaalam and Monster, reports suggest Raghava Lawrence is in talks with the actor to rope him in for the Hindi remake of Kanchana. He is expected to step into the shoes of Sarathkumar for the remake. However, no official confirmation has been made yet. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan has Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Badla and Brahmastra in the pipeline.