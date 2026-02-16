Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Amid Vijay’s Jana Nayagan controversy, director H Vinoth says, ‘nobody will save me’ if he talks politics
While Jana Nayagan's release remains uncertain, certain remarks made by the Vijay-starrer's director H Vinoth have grabbed public attention.
Dealing a major heartbreak to the fans of ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay, who were eagerly awaiting the release of Jana Nayagan, his swansong before his full-fledged political entry, the actioner’s Canadian distributor and movie chain York Cinemas recently issued a statement noting that the film won’t be released until April 30, 2026. Although the movie’s makers haven’t issued any official statement to this effect yet, Vijay’s admirers are shattered after hearing this.
Despite KVN Productions, which has bankrolled Jana Nayagan, withdrawing the writ petition filed against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) recently, clarity on when the movie will see the light of day remains elusive. Amid all this, certain remarks made by Jana Nayagan’s director H Vinoth have grabbed public attention. Although he didn’t directly address the controversy, he subtly hinted that he hasn’t been receiving enough support from the media and others.
Don’t Miss | Trisha breaks silence after BJP Tamil Nadu chief links her to Vijay: ‘Disrespect will be called out’
What director H Vinoth indirectly said about Jana Nayagan controversy
During a conversation with Cinema Vikatan about director Raju Murugan’s M Sasikumar and Chaithra J Achar-starrer My Lord, Vinoth delved into its political layers. He recalled a scene in the movie where many journalists come to save Sasikumar’s character when he gets beaten up. “However, if I speak politics, nobody will come to save me,” the Jana Nayagan director reportedly said.
Although the Vijay-starrer had initially eyed a January 9 release during the Pongal season, the makers had to postpone it indefinitely after the movie failed to get CBFC approval. Despite the board initially recommending that it be granted a U/A certificate once the mandated excisions were carried out, the CBFC chairperson later referred the movie to a revising committee after receiving a fresh complaint from a member of the examining committee that had initially watched it.
ICYMI | She won a National Award at four, starred with Chiranjeevi, Mammootty, Mohanlal — then her life took an unexpected turn
The makers then moved to the court, but they didn’t receive any relief. As the process in court was taking too long, they finally decided to withdraw the petition against the CBFC and comply with its decision, which the Madras High Court permitted on February 10.
American rapper-songwriter Kanye West, who now goes by the name Ye, has announced his first-ever concert in India. The global music icon will perform at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, with the concert scheduled to take place on March 29.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05