Amid Vijay’s Jana Nayagan controversy, director H Vinoth says, ‘nobody will save me’ if he talks politics

Dealing a major heartbreak to the fans of ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay, who were eagerly awaiting the release of Jana Nayagan, his swansong before his full-fledged political entry, the actioner’s Canadian distributor and movie chain York Cinemas recently issued a statement noting that the film won’t be released until April 30, 2026. Although the movie’s makers haven’t issued any official statement to this effect yet, Vijay’s admirers are shattered after hearing this.

Despite KVN Productions, which has bankrolled Jana Nayagan, withdrawing the writ petition filed against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) recently, clarity on when the movie will see the light of day remains elusive. Amid all this, certain remarks made by Jana Nayagan’s director H Vinoth have grabbed public attention. Although he didn’t directly address the controversy, he subtly hinted that he hasn’t been receiving enough support from the media and others.