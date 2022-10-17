scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 17, 2022

Amid surrogacy row, Vignesh Shivan shares cryptic posts on mental health: ‘Takes a lot of courage to push through…’

After Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan announced the arrival of their twin boys, the state government had ordered a probe to find out if the couple had violated surrogacy laws.

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara tied the knot on June 9.

Celebrity couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan recently announced the arrival of their twin boys. While they did not specify the mode of their birth, people assumed them to be surrogate babies. The new parents soon found themselves amid controversy as the state government ordered a probe to find out if the couple had violated surrogacy laws. While the two have submitted documents to back themselves, Vignesh took to social media to share posts about mental health and pushing through hard times.

One of his Instagram stories read, “Choose people who are good for your mental and emotional health”. His next story mentioned, “It takes a lot of courage to push through hard times. Never give up. Good things are coming your way.”

Source: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

Recently, Nayanthara revealed that she had chosen a relative as a surrogate mother. In an affidavit provided to the Tamil Nadu health department, the couple also clarified that though they had tied the knot in June, they had already registered their marriage six years ago. They also produced the marriage registration certificate along with the affidavit. The surrogate is a relative of Nayanthara, based in the UAE, and the hospital where the twins were born, has also been noted.

Nayanthara and Vignesh welcomed the twins, Uyir and Ulagam on October 9. Vignesh had announced the news on social media with the caption, “Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys. All Our prayers,our ancestors’ blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam. Life looks brighter & more beautiful God is double great (sic).”

First published on: 17-10-2022 at 06:04:35 pm
