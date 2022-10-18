Amid speculations about surrogacy, singer Chinmayi posts photo of her baby bump: ‘I regret I didn’t take more photos’

Singer Chinmayi, who has also been at the forefront of #MeToo movement in Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday posted a photo of herself which was taken when she was pregnant. “The only selfie I took throughout pregnancy. The only. Here at almost 32 weeks,” she captioned.

She was forced to share that photo to end the growing speculations about her enlisting the service of a surrogate mother to have children. Earlier in June, she and her husband Rahul Ravindran welcomed twins- a girl and a boy. Until she officially made the announcement, not many people were aware of her pregnancy. Chinmayi refrained from sharing any pictures or updates on her social media handles. Her emphasis on privacy led to several questions and those speculations only got stronger in the light of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan becoming parents to twin boys via surrogacy.

“I posted a photograph of me at 32 weeks just because… I think now I have a little bit of regret that I didn’t take more photographs. I had already mentioned this in videos on my YouTube channel. I was slightly mind-messed to have a healthy pregnancy especially post a miscarriage. At 32 weeks, even I was a little scared. I was constantly telling people not to take photographs of me. And people completely respected my privacy. Actually, I had a press meeting at Deep Skin Dialogues around that time, and even then the press was really respectful. As far his constant question about surrogacy, I think it really didn’t matter if somebody had a baby through surrogacy, or IUI or IVF or normal. A mother is a mother, whether it’s a human baby or pet parents. I really don’t care whether people think I had babies through a surrogate. It’s up to them to assume whatever the heck they want. Their opinion on me is not my problem,” Chinmayi said in a video message posted on her Instagram page.