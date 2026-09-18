Amid Mandaadi’s success, director says Suhas faced racist comments: ‘Don’t judge by colour’

Director Mathimaran Pugazhendhi has revealed that Telugu actor Suhas faced racist comments from people back home before the making of Mandaadi, the Tamil catamaran racing drama in which Suhas makes his Tamil debut alongside Soori.

Speaking at the film’s success meet on Thursday, the director said the remarks affected Suhas deeply during the shoot and that he had made a personal promise to address them publicly once the film proved itself.

“Suhas was feeling very bad during the shoot because of his colour and the racist comments he received from back home. I told him that we would answer them on our success meet stage,” Mathimaran said.