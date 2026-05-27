Amid Jana Nayagan row, Tamil Nadu CM Vijay meets PM Narendra Modi in Delhi

Amid the ongoing buzz surrounding Jana Nayagan, newly elected Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Wednesday. The two leaders reportedly held a discussion for nearly 25 minutes at Seva Teerth in the national capital. The images from their meeting are now being shared on social media.

This was Vijay’s maiden visit to Delhi since he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. As per a report in PTI, they discussed Mekedatu dam project, the invocation song ‘Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu’ and the release of Tamil Nadu fishermen and their vessels.

BREAKING: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay arrives at Tamil Nadu House, in Delhi, after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. pic.twitter.com/1LuPRrbW9o — Actor Vijay Team (@ActorVijayTeam) May 27, 2026

The photographs from the meeting showed the two leaders smiling and engaged in conversation.

Jana Nayagan yet to receive censor certificate

Vijay is now the CM of Tamil Nadu but months before his party won the state ekection, the actor was looking forward to the release of his film Jana Nayagan, which was scheduled for a release in January 2026 but it ran into trouble after it failed to secure its censor certificate. The objections from the examining committee reportedly led to the film being referred to a revising committee, resulting in continuous delays ever since. Jana Nayagan was expected to be Vijay’s final film before fully transitioning into politics. However, even after the actor became the newly elected Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, the film is yet to receive a confirmed release date, or even a censor certificate.

Meanwhile, several reports have suggested that Jana Nayagan is most likely to hit theatres on June 19, with certain ticket-booking platforms already showing ticket availability for the date.

Speaking to the media during a temple visit, producer Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions confirmed that the film is still awaiting its censor certificate. “This is not the place to discuss the film. I came here for darshan. We are waiting for the certificate and hope it will be issued very soon. Once we receive it, we will announce the release date well in advance and release the film worldwide in a grand manner,” he said.

Directed by H Vinoth, the film also stars Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles.

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Amid the uncertainty surrounding the release, parts of the film were leaked online, with multiple clips and screenshots claiming to be from the movie surfacing across social media platforms. Several actors from the film industry, including Rajinikanth and Vijay Deverakonda, came out in support of the makers of Jana Nayagan, expressing concern and disappointment over the situation.

Vijay took oath as Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister after his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam emerged as the single-largest party in the Assembly elections by winning 108 seats. He later secured the trust vote on May 14 with the support of Congress, CPI, VCK and IUML legislators.