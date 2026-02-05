Amid growing uncertainty over Jana Nayagan’s release, Silambarasan TR rallies behind film: ‘We cannot separate Jana Nayagan and Vijay’

With each passing day, clouds continues to surround the release of Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, which was initially slated for a theatrical debut during Pongal. Court cases are becoming increasingly complex, hope remains fragile, clarity on when the film will finally hit theatres is still elusive. Amid this, many in the film industry have voiced their support for the movie, which is currently entangled in a certification battle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Among the latest to publicly back the project is actor Silambarasan TR.

In a conversation with Vikatan, the Thug Life actor said, “We cannot separate Jana Nayagan and Vijay. He has been in this industry for so many years and has worked in a film for one last time. I put up a post supporting him, as the film should come out. I neither know politics nor have the relevant experience in it. I am also not the right person to speak about it. I wish him the best for his upcoming political endeavours and his future.”