Amid growing uncertainty over Jana Nayagan’s release, Silambarasan TR rallies behind film: ‘We cannot separate Jana Nayagan and Vijay’
Silambarasan TR had earlier voiced support for Vijay’s Jana Nayagan and continues to back the film, believing that Vijay deserves a better farewell from the industry.
With each passing day, clouds continues to surround the release of Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, which was initially slated for a theatrical debut during Pongal. Court cases are becoming increasingly complex, hope remains fragile, clarity on when the film will finally hit theatres is still elusive. Amid this, many in the film industry have voiced their support for the movie, which is currently entangled in a certification battle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Among the latest to publicly back the project is actor Silambarasan TR.
In a conversation with Vikatan, the Thug Life actor said, “We cannot separate Jana Nayagan and Vijay. He has been in this industry for so many years and has worked in a film for one last time. I put up a post supporting him, as the film should come out. I neither know politics nor have the relevant experience in it. I am also not the right person to speak about it. I wish him the best for his upcoming political endeavours and his future.”
This is not the first time STR has spoken in favour of the film. Last month, when the Jana Nayagan-CBFC row just began, he was among the first to tweet: “Dear Vijay anna, setbacks have never stopped you. You’ve crossed bigger storms than this. This too shall pass, real Thiruvizha begins on the day Jana Nayagan releases.”
The ongoing delay is not only affecting Jana Nayagan’s team but also the larger Tamil film ecosystem. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala told India Today that theatres across Tamil Nadu are facing losses exceeding Rs 100 crore due to the stalled release. Bala explained that Jana Nayagan was highly anticipated as Vijay’s final film before entering politics, and a Pongal release would have been a “jackpot” for theatre owners expecting bumper business.
On the other hand, there has been no update from the CBFC. According to a report by The Hindu, when contacted to clarify circulating reports that production house KVN Productions had agreed to refer the film to a review committee, CBFC Chennai Regional Officer D. Balamurali stated that the law does not allow disclosure of any information related to the certification process.
The official was quoted as saying: “I don’t have any information. Even if I do have, I cannot reveal it at this stage. All our examination process is confidential. We cannot reveal anything until a certificate is issued. The law prohibits sharing of any such information. Public will get to know only when the film is certified. At that time, we will communicate through our portal.”
