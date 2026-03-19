Amazon Prime Video unveils South slate for 2026: From Inspector Rishi 2 to Teja Sajja’s The Traitors

Amazon Prime Video announced a wide range of films and series across multiple languages, with a strong focus on South Indian content spanning Telugu and Tamil industries.

By: Entertainment Desk
6 min readNew DelhiMar 19, 2026 08:13 PM IST
Prime Video South slatePrime Video announced its South slate. (Photo: Prime Video/Instagram)
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Amazon Prime Video unveiled its ambitious India slate for 2026 at a grand launch event in Mumbai, bringing together some of the biggest filmmakers, actors and creators under one roof. The platform announced a wide range of films and series across multiple languages, with a strong focus on South Indian content spanning Telugu and Tamil industries. Here’s a closer look at the key announcements:

The Traitors (Telugu Version)

Following the success of its Hindi counterpart, The Traitors is set to get a Telugu adaptation. The reality show will feature 20 celebrity contestants and will be hosted by Teja Sajja, best known for HanuMan. The show promises high-stakes drama, strategy and intense mind games.

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Vadhanandi Season 2

The second season of Vadhanandi raises the stakes with a morally complex narrative. Starring Sasikumar, Yashwanth and Anagha Maruthora, the story follows SI Moosa Raaza after a punishment posting in the outskirts of Madurai. After solving a high-profile political case, he realises an innocent man may have been wrongfully imprisoned, forcing him to defy the system and uncover buried truths.

Exam

Written and directed by A Sarkunam, Exam is a gripping investigative drama. Featuring Dushara Vijayan, Aditi Balan, Abbas and Vasundhara Kashyap, the film revolves around a determined young woman with a mysterious past who enters the dangerous world of public service exam scams to expose a powerful paper leak network.

Inspector Rishi Season 2

The investigative thriller returns with its second season. Inspector Rishi and his team are back to probe a series of mysterious abductions, promising a darker and more intense narrative this time around.

Isakapatnam

Set in the 1990s, Isakapatnam is a layered crime drama rooted in human emotions. Starring Aishwarya Rajesh and Samuthirakani, the story explores the collision of three forces — a woman driven by justice, a henchman torn by loyalty, and a common man fuelled by revenge.

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Guvvala Cheruvu Ghat

Featuring Kiran Abbavaram, Thiruveer, Samyuktha Menon and Tejaswi Rao, this series is set in a feudal South Indian town governed by bloodlines and ancestral bargains. The story follows a hidden heir who manipulates relationships and loyalties to reclaim his identity, only to realise that once chaos is unleashed, it cannot be controlled.

Jagame Sangeetham

A musical drama set in the fictional temple town of Vaikuntapuram, Jagame Sangeetham blends tradition with modern stardom. It follows a disciplined heir to a musical legacy and a fame-wary singer as they navigate love, identity and family secrets, all while trying to protect a century-old heritage.

Other Major Announcements

Amazon Prime Video also confirmed Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Hegde yet-to-be-titled film and the much-awaited sequel Goodachari 2, starring Advi Sesh, will stream on the platform post its theatrical release.

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