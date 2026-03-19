Amazon Prime Video unveils South slate for 2026: From Inspector Rishi 2 to Teja Sajja’s The Traitors

Amazon Prime Video unveiled its ambitious India slate for 2026 at a grand launch event in Mumbai, bringing together some of the biggest filmmakers, actors and creators under one roof. The platform announced a wide range of films and series across multiple languages, with a strong focus on South Indian content spanning Telugu and Tamil industries. Here’s a closer look at the key announcements:

The Traitors (Telugu Version)

The Traitors Telugu:

Following its record-breaking success in Hindi, the smash-hit global format arrives. Featuring 20 celebrities and hosted by a young modern day superstar, it’s time for Traitors Telugu—the ultimate game of betrayal where only the shrewdest survive.… pic.twitter.com/LwZIbMBy86 — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) March 19, 2026

Following the success of its Hindi counterpart, The Traitors is set to get a Telugu adaptation. The reality show will feature 20 celebrity contestants and will be hosted by Teja Sajja, best known for HanuMan. The show promises high-stakes drama, strategy and intense mind games.

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Vadhanandi Season 2

Vadhandhi Season 2:

After a punishment transfer to the barren outskirts of Madurai, SI Moosa Raaza closes a high-profile political cold case, only to realize his success may have sent an innocent man to prison for life. To rectify his mistake, Raaza must defy the state and dive… pic.twitter.com/tBWeMLaCmr — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) March 19, 2026

The second season of Vadhanandi raises the stakes with a morally complex narrative. Starring Sasikumar, Yashwanth and Anagha Maruthora, the story follows SI Moosa Raaza after a punishment posting in the outskirts of Madurai. After solving a high-profile political case, he realises an innocent man may have been wrongfully imprisoned, forcing him to defy the system and uncover buried truths.

Exam

Exam:

A determined young woman with a mysterious past enters the dangerous world of the Regional Public Service Exam (RPSE) scam to expose a powerful paper-leak network. But as she digs deeper, she uncovers a corruption chain embedded deep within the education system—and must… pic.twitter.com/F8qdCj5oiK — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) March 19, 2026

Written and directed by A Sarkunam, Exam is a gripping investigative drama. Featuring Dushara Vijayan, Aditi Balan, Abbas and Vasundhara Kashyap, the film revolves around a determined young woman with a mysterious past who enters the dangerous world of public service exam scams to expose a powerful paper leak network.

Inspector Rishi Season 2

The investigative thriller returns with its second season. Inspector Rishi and his team are back to probe a series of mysterious abductions, promising a darker and more intense narrative this time around.

Isakapatnam

Isakapatnam:

Set in the 1990s, in the ruthless port town of Isakapatnam, three forces collide—a woman driven by justice, a henchman torn by loyalty, and a common man hungry for revenge—each closing in on the empire built by the port’s most powerful man, Naidu.… pic.twitter.com/lmyJMNP4Tg — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) March 19, 2026

Set in the 1990s, Isakapatnam is a layered crime drama rooted in human emotions. Starring Aishwarya Rajesh and Samuthirakani, the story explores the collision of three forces — a woman driven by justice, a henchman torn by loyalty, and a common man fuelled by revenge.

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Guvvala Cheruvu Ghat

Guvvala Cheruvu Ghat:

In a feudal South Indian town ruled by bloodlines and ancestral bargains, a hidden heir quietly manipulates friendship, love, loyalty, and legacy to reclaim his stolen identity—only to realize that once chaos is unleashed, no one controls where it ends.… pic.twitter.com/34hRP6jb6j — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) March 19, 2026

Featuring Kiran Abbavaram, Thiruveer, Samyuktha Menon and Tejaswi Rao, this series is set in a feudal South Indian town governed by bloodlines and ancestral bargains. The story follows a hidden heir who manipulates relationships and loyalties to reclaim his identity, only to realise that once chaos is unleashed, it cannot be controlled.

Jagame Sangeetham

Jagamae Sangeetham:

Set in Vaikuntapuram, a sacred temple town nestled between the banks of the Godavari and the neon lights of pop stardom, a disciplined heir to a musical throne and a fame-weary singer strike a forbidden chord. To protect a century of heritage, they must… pic.twitter.com/KSBN30fQoW — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) March 19, 2026

A musical drama set in the fictional temple town of Vaikuntapuram, Jagame Sangeetham blends tradition with modern stardom. It follows a disciplined heir to a musical legacy and a fame-wary singer as they navigate love, identity and family secrets, all while trying to protect a century-old heritage.

Other Major Announcements

DQ41:

He loved a girl with no past and gave her a future ….Now destiny returns to take her back , steeped in a forgotten life , buried memories and claims he cannot disprove, caught between destiny and love , she must decide what truly means #PrimeVideoPresents #DQ41… pic.twitter.com/xzaS8GbdfF — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) March 19, 2026

Goodachari 2:

Set six years after the events of the first film ‘Goodachari’, G2 introduces a new chapter in the story, with agent Gopi on an international mission that unravels many truths from his past. G2 explores patriotism and sacrifice in a thrilling spectacle of twists and… pic.twitter.com/cfG1L0lCoy — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) March 19, 2026

Amazon Prime Video also confirmed Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Hegde yet-to-be-titled film and the much-awaited sequel Goodachari 2, starring Advi Sesh, will stream on the platform post its theatrical release.