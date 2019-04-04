Amala Paul turns producer with Cadaver

Amala Paul has turned producer with Cadaver, which went on floors recently. In the film, the actress will play a forensic surgeon, the first-of-its-kind character in Indian cinema, claims the makers. Directed by debutant Anoop Panicker, Cadaver is based on true events. We hear the film revolves around a real-life case handled by former Kerala police surgeon Dr B Umadathan.

In a statement to the press, Amala Paul says, “As an artiste, I have spent a decade experimenting with commercial roles. Now, I believe I have much more clarity in choosing roles that elevate me as an actor. I enjoy doing different roles. That way, I was impressed by Cadaver and co-producing it. I am supporting my producers Pradeep Kumar and Ajay Panicker, who were as passionate I am about the script. I will be seen in a new look, which will surprise the audience.”

Interestingly, Amala has had a pixie haircut for this film. We learn ‘cadaver’ means a dead human body used by medical students for research purposes. Sources say the team will be shooting in and around mortuaries and hospitals. Scripted by Abhilash Pillai, Amala plays Dr Bhadra, a chief police surgeon, and the entire script revolves around her character who solves a complicated case.

“Anoop has been in touch with Dr Umadathan who is mentoring us. Also, the director had put in more than two years of research on forensic sciences with regards to the story. We are confident about the output,” adds the source.

My 1st movie as producer will hit the silver screens soon. It’s special cuz I’m joining hands wit my manager Pradeep as the co-producer #cadaver is a forensic investigational thriller. It’s a risk tat needs to be taken cuz scripts like these deserve the awe of the audience 😇🙏💕 pic.twitter.com/sCPMyWP8A7 — Amala Paul ⭐️ (@Amala_ams) April 3, 2019

Most of the technicians, who are a part of Cadaver, had worked with Amala Paul in her previous outing, Raatchasan.

Cadaver, jointly produced by AJ Films and White Screen Media, also stars Harish Uthaman and Ramesh Khanna.

On the film front, Amala Paul has Aadai, Adho Andha Paravai Pola and Aadujevitham in the pipeline.