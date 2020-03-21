Amala Paul ties the knot with singer Bhavinder Singh?

A few photos of Amala Paul and Bhavinder Singh are being widely shared on social media. A few photos of Amala Paul and Bhavinder Singh are being widely shared on social media.

Several photos of actor Amala Paul have surfaced online and it seems like the actor has tied the knot. In the photos, Amala is sharing sweet moments with Bhavinder Singh, who is a Mumbai based singer.

Reportedly, the hush-hush nature of Amala ‘s wedding is due to the ongoing crisis in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to reports, Bhavinder shared the wedding pictures on his social media handles. However, they were removed soon after.

At present, we don’t have all the details about the wedding. Neither Amala or Bhavinder have announced their marriage officially yet.

Amala was earlier married to director Vijay. After marrying in a grand two -fold wedding as per Christian and Hindu traditions, the couple parted ways legally in 2016.

“Yes, I am seeing someone. I would love to get married, have a baby and adopt one,” Amala had told Indianexpress.com earlier talking about her then mystery boyfriend.

“He is supportive of my decisions. What I am now is because of the love he has for me. His love healed me. He is such a cool guy!,” she had said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd