scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Amala Paul reveals she was offered Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: ‘I was not in the mental state to do it…’

Amala Paul explains why she did not accept Mani Ratnam's offer to star in Ponniyin Selvan.

Amala Paul files case against former business partner (Image: Instagram/ Amala Paul)Amala Paul talks about rejecting Ponniyin Selvan. (Image: Instagram/ Amala Paul)

Actor Amala Paul recently said that she turned down an offer to work in Mani Ratnam’s historical drama, Ponniyin Selvan. Amala added that she has no regrets about letting such an opportunity go as she was not in the best frame of mind to accept such an offer.

In an interview with Times Of India, Amala was asked about projects that she had turned down. She then revealed that Mani had auditioned her for Ponniyin Selvan and she had been rather excited. “I am a huge fan of Mani sir and I was so excited for it. And that didn’t happen at that time. I was so disappointed and sad,” she said. Amala added that in 2021 he called her for the same film, but she wasn’t in a good mental state to do it and had to decline the offer. “If you ask me if I regret doing that, I won’t, because certain things are just perfect. It’s perfectly designed and I think it’s just about how we look at.”

Also Read |Ponniyin Selvan trailer: Mani Ratnam promises a grand historical spectacle with Aishwarya Rai, Vikram

Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, based on Kalki’s masterpiece, will release on September 30. The film has star-studded cast that includes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Sarath Kumar and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others.

Amala Paul was last seen in the Tamil thriller Cadaver. She has Adho Andha Paravai Pola, Teacher, Christopher and Aadujeevitham in the pipeline.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development ReportPremium
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development Report
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...Premium
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...
Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementosPremium
Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos
How an IPS officer used soft policing to crack down on illegal hooch dist...Premium
How an IPS officer used soft policing to crack down on illegal hooch dist...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-09-2022 at 09:58:21 am
Next Story

Estimated cost for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya Rs 1,800 crore: Trust

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

After meeting controversial priest, Rahul's no-show at event sparks row
Delhi Confidential

After meeting controversial priest, Rahul's no-show at event sparks row

Carlos Alcaraz wins US Open; takes world #1 ranking
US Open champion

Carlos Alcaraz wins US Open; takes world #1 ranking

BJP rattled by our success: Kejriwal on police raid at AAP office
AAP in Gujarat

BJP rattled by our success: Kejriwal on police raid at AAP office

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries
'Soft policing'

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries

Premium
'Pandole couldn't manoeuvre turn on NH-48'
Cyrus Mistry car crash

'Pandole couldn't manoeuvre turn on NH-48'

Why you should start adding chia seeds to your breakfast bowl
Superfood

Why you should start adding chia seeds to your breakfast bowl

India-Saudi ties promise growth, security, says Jaishankar
Jaishankar in Riyadh

India-Saudi ties promise growth, security, says Jaishankar

Something for everyone in Malayalam cinema. Why not in B'wood?
Opinion

Something for everyone in Malayalam cinema. Why not in B'wood?

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Premium
Ukraine accuses Russia of attacking power grid as revenge for offensive

Ukraine accuses Russia of attacking power grid as revenge for offensive

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Krishnam Raju
Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Jr NTR, Vijay Deverakonda and others pay their last respects to Krishnam Raju
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 12: Latest News
Advertisement