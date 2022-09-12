Amala Paul reveals she was offered Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: ‘I was not in the mental state to do it…’

Actor Amala Paul recently said that she turned down an offer to work in Mani Ratnam’s historical drama, Ponniyin Selvan. Amala added that she has no regrets about letting such an opportunity go as she was not in the best frame of mind to accept such an offer.

In an interview with Times Of India, Amala was asked about projects that she had turned down. She then revealed that Mani had auditioned her for Ponniyin Selvan and she had been rather excited. “I am a huge fan of Mani sir and I was so excited for it. And that didn’t happen at that time. I was so disappointed and sad,” she said. Amala added that in 2021 he called her for the same film, but she wasn’t in a good mental state to do it and had to decline the offer. “If you ask me if I regret doing that, I won’t, because certain things are just perfect. It’s perfectly designed and I think it’s just about how we look at.”

Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, based on Kalki’s masterpiece, will release on September 30. The film has star-studded cast that includes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Sarath Kumar and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others.

Amala Paul was last seen in the Tamil thriller Cadaver. She has Adho Andha Paravai Pola, Teacher, Christopher and Aadujeevitham in the pipeline.