Amala Paul fired from Vijay Sethupathi’s film, actor blames ‘patriarchal mindset’

Amala Paul on Thursday posted a statement on her Twitter handle, lashing out at the producers of Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming film. The untitled film, tentatively called VSP33, went on the floors a couple of weeks ago and Amala was supposed to play the female lead.

Advertising

On Wednesday, however, some reports claimed that Amala was given the axe by the producers, who have now roped in Megha Akash to replace the actor. The real reason behind the change was not known immediately. Amala Paul’s statement, however, gives us some clarity.

Amala Paul said that she was greatly disappointed by the turn of events, slamming the makers for dropping her from the project, claiming that she was “not production-friendly.”

“This statement has put me in great introspection whether I have been supportive or unsupportive to the production houses in my career? This accusation has never been laid upon me during my decade-long career by any of my colleagues, peers. or acquaintances in the film fraternity. I can recall, rather vividly, I have in fact lent my support to all my production houses whenever such a situation arose,” the actor wrote in her statement.

Advertising

She even gave examples of her other projects, where she invested money from her pocket to support the producers and even incurred losses in the process.

“For Aadai – I agreed to work with the production on a lower salary cum profit share basis and finished the entire film just with the advance amount. Until now, I have only pushed the production to prioritise in bringing the movie at it’s best form and put my needs as the last priority. Even though it is tough on my side, financially, I am focusing on doing only one movie at a time in order to quench my quest to make quality cinema,” she said.

Amala Paul noted that the producer fired her from the project through a text message. “I am in Bombay now purchasing clothes and working on the styling for VSP33 bearing the cost of my travel and accommodation by myself. as Chandaraa production always mewls about their budget issues. Out of the blue the producer, Mr. Rathienavelu Kumar, sends me a message stating that he doesn’t want me in the film as my demands and terms doesn’t suit Chandaraa Arts’ project. Only to discover that he is referring to the demand of an accommodation in Ooty. Anyhow, he never bothered to call me before making his conclusions and hastily decided to throw me out of an ongoing project (sic),” she said.

“This brouhaha doesn’t make sense to me. The only thing that sounds vaguely plausible is that he took this decision after the release of ‘Aadai” teaser (sic),” she added, accusing VSP33’s producer of firing her for the bold performance in her upcoming film.

The teaser of Aadai showed Amala Paul baring it all for her character in the film. “It’s just a patriarchal, egoistic, traditional mindset of Chandaraa Arts Production that this is happening right after the release of Aadai teaser and my image is being sabotaged with multiple baseless rumours that are mischievously being floated around in the industry,” she rued.

Suggesting that she won’t budge, Amala Paul said, “I am ready to face this behemoth issue that’s plaguing us, just as David did Goliath.”

She also added a postscript, mentioning that she was a fan of Vijay Sethupathi. “I was excitedly looking forward to be working with you. This is a statement written out of my grave disappointment and to address the rumours that are being spread around by Chandaraa Productions about my unprofessional conduct (sic),” she said.