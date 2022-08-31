Amala Paul files harassment case against estranged friend and business partner

Actress Amala Paul has filed a case against an estranged friend named Bhavinder Singh for cheating and harassment. An FIR was filed in Vilupuram district, and Bhavinder Singh has been arrested by the police.

According to a report published in The Hindu, Amala and Bhavinder started a production house together in 2018 based out of Periyamudaliyar Chavadi near Auroville. However, for reasons unknown, the two parted ways. Amala Paul continued to run the production house, and she recently produced a film, titled Cadaver.

According to the complaint, despite being out of the production house, Bhavinder Singh forged documents and swindled money from the actress. Amala has also claimed that Bhavinder has been mentally harassing her with threats.

Earlier, in 2020, Bhavinder released pictures of him and Amala Paul in wedding attires. The photos went viral, and it was rumoured that the two are married. In response, Amala claimed that the pictures were from a photoshoot in 2018 and they are not married. She further filed a defamation case against Bhavinder, who later deleted the pics. When Indian Express tried to reach Amala Paul, she was unavailable to comment on the developments.

Amala Paul, known for her Tamil and Malayalam films, shot to fame with Prabhu Solomon’s Myna (2010). She later acted in many popular films including Vijay’s Thalaivaa and Vikram’s Deiva Thirumagal, and Dhanush’s Velaiilla Pattadhari. She married director AL Vijay in 2014 and got divorced in 2017.

She was last seen in Cadaver as Dr. Badhra Thangavel. Adho Andha Paravai Pola, Teacher, Christopher, and Aadujeevitham are some of her upcoming films.