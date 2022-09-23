scorecardresearch
Amala Paul comes on board for Balaji Mohan’s Kaadhal Konjam Thookala

Actor Amala Paul and director Balaji Mohan earlier collaborated on Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi.

Amala Paul will be teaming up with Balaji Mohan for the second time.

Actor Amala Paul has come on board for director Balaji Mohan’s next Tamil film Kaadhal Konjam Thookala. Amala and Balaji have previously collaborated on the 2012 Tamil-Telugu bilingual Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi, which also starred Siddharth.

Kaadhal Konjam Thookala is a feel-good romantic entertainer, which also stars Kalidas Jayaram and Dushara Vijayan. The film is currently being shot in London. Composer-turned-filmmaker Darbuka Siva, who helmed Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee, has come on board as the music director.

Amala Paul reveals she was offered Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: 'I was not in the mental state to do it…'

Amala Paul was recently seen in her production venture Cadaver. The movie is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. Amala also has Mammootty-starrer Christopher, Prithviraj’s Aadujeevitham and The Teacher in her kitty.

Amala, who has been part of films such as Mynaa, Deiva Thirumagal, Run Baby Run, Oru Pranayakatha, Velaiyilla Pattathari, Milli and Adai, recently revealed in an interview with Times of India that she was offered filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1. However, she could not take it up as she was not in a good mental state.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 is a multi-star cast, big budget production based on a novel by the same name. The movie, which stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi amongst others, is set to release on September 30.

