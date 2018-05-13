Follow Us:
Allu Sirish bags a key role in Suriya-Mohanlal’s film with KV Anand

After Mohanlal, Allu Sirish has been brought on board for Suriya 37, which is being directed by KV Anand. The female lead for the film has not been finalised yet.

Updated: October 8, 2018 2:14:25 pm

Suriya’s upcoming film with KV Anand had Mollywood superstar Mohanlal come onboard recently. Now Tollywood star Allu Sirish has bagged a key role in the untitled film. The film will mark the actor’s debut in Tamil. Talking about bagging the role, Sirish said, “I’d come down to meet Anand sir a few days ago to firm up the details. I’ve already started prepping for my role, and can’t wait to begin the shoot.”

He further added that he has always been an admirer of Suriya’s work. “I’ve always said in all my interviews that I like Suriya’s work in Kollywood. So many of his fans have written to me on social media, asking me to work with him. I’m happy this film has materialised,” he said. Thanking KV Anand for the opportunity, Sirish also admitted having watched KV Anand’s films. Notably, Sirish had earlier worked with Mohanlal on 1971: Beyond Borders.

The untitled film has been tentatively referred to as Suriya 37. Produced by Lyca Productions, the film will be shot in New York, Brazil, New Delhi, Hyderabad among other places. Suriya 37 will KV Anand’s first collaboration with Pattukotai Prabhakar for the script and screenplay. The director has always collaborated with writer SuBa in the past. The film will have music by Harris Jayaraj and cinematography by Jigarthanda fame Gavemic U Ary. Reports suggest that shoot for the film will begin once Suriya finishes his current film.

Suriya is currently shooting for his 36th film NGK with Selvaraghavan. The film has Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet as female leads, produced by Dream Warrior pictures. The music is being composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and the film is expected to hit the screens for Diwali this year.

