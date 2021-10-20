Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy enjoy a romantic vacation in Maldives: ‘Everything feels better with you’

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha Reddy took to her Instagram recently to share a glimpse of her vacation in the Maldives. “Everything feels better with you by my side (sic),” Sneha wrote while sharing a selfie video of herself and Allu Arjun on a boat ride.

Allu Arjun on Tuesday took part in the success meet of Most Eligible Bachelor. He expressed his happiness about the film becoming a hit at the box office, during the pandemic. He thanked the audience for returning to theatres, while reminding them that his film Pushpa will hit the screens on December 17 this year as announced earlier.

Pushpa is fast nearing completion. The film marks Allu Arjun’s reunion with director Sukumar and composer Devi Sri Prasad. The trio has earlier delivered two blockbuster movies, Arya and Arya 2. It was after Arya that Allu Arjun became a star.

Pushpa will release in two parts. The first part, titled Pushpa: The Rise, will release this year. Pushpa has also generated much excitement among the fans as Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil has played the role of the antagonist in this film. The film also marks Fahadh’s debut in Telugu. Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead, and Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay and Sunil are supporting cast.