Allu Arjun’s latest photo gets fans excited for Pushpa The Rule, Rashmika Mandanna says ‘couldn’t recognise you’

Allu Arjun shook the internet as he shared a new photo of himself on social media, and soon #PushpaTheRule started trending on Twitter. The Pushpa star didn’t share any details about the photo, which has left the fans wondering if it’s his look from Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel to his latest blockbuster.

In the photo, Allu Arjun is seen in a black leather jacket, and holding a cigar.

Actor Rashmika Mandanna, said that she couldn’t recognise him in the new look. She wrote, “My god!

@alluarjun.. I couldn’t recognise you there for a second sir (sic).”

Pushpa: The Rise, which released in December 2021 quickly became a huge sensation. Directed by Sukumar, the film became one of the biggest Telugu blockbusters of all time and propelled Allu Arjun into nationwide fame.

It also starred Fahadh Faasil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Dhananjaya, and Jagadeesh Pratap Bandari. The album, composed by Devi Sri Prasad, was another key factor in the success of the film. The tracks Oo Antava and Srivalli continue to be part of pop culture as reels and memes.

According to reports, Pushpa was supposed to be a single film. However, the makers decided to extend the universe into two parts. Titled Pushpa: The Rule, the second part is currently in the pre-production phase.