Allu Arjun’s latest photo gets fans excited for Pushpa The Rule, Rashmika Mandanna says ‘couldn’t recognise you’

July 30, 2022 2:58:21 pm
Allu Arjun shook the internet as he shared a new photo of himself on social media, and soon #PushpaTheRule started trending on Twitter. The Pushpa star didn’t share any details about the photo, which has left the fans wondering if it’s his look from Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel to his latest blockbuster.
In the photo, Allu Arjun is seen in a black leather jacket, and holding a cigar.
Actor Rashmika Mandanna, said that she couldn’t recognise him in the new look. She wrote, “My god!
@alluarjun.. I couldn’t recognise you there for a second sir (sic).”
My god! 🔥 @alluarjun .. I couldn’t recognise you there for a second sir 😄🔥
— Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) July 29, 2022
Pushpa: The Rise, which released in December 2021 quickly became a huge sensation. Directed by Sukumar, the film became one of the biggest Telugu blockbusters of all time and propelled Allu Arjun into nationwide fame.
It also starred Fahadh Faasil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Dhananjaya, and Jagadeesh Pratap Bandari. The album, composed by Devi Sri Prasad, was another key factor in the success of the film. The tracks Oo Antava and Srivalli continue to be part of pop culture as reels and memes.
Subscriber Only Stories
According to reports, Pushpa was supposed to be a single film. However, the makers decided to extend the universe into two parts. Titled Pushpa: The Rule, the second part is currently in the pre-production phase.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?
Read next week’s horoscope nowPremium
Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new lowPremium
Latest News
Amit Shah reaches Chandigarh to inaugurate development projects, attend national conference on drug trafficking
Facing ‘greenhorn’ charge, Mann govt dons new, senior colours
11 killed, five injured in train, bus accident in Bangladesh, says report
North Korea claims no new fever cases amid doubts over Covid-19 data
SS Rajamouli reflects on RRR’s success in the West, says he’s ‘actually angry’ at Netflix
‘Buddy Pair’, ‘Chaar Yaar’ being implemented in Armed forces to address stress-related issues: MoS in Lok Sabha
Shibani Dandekar Akhtar turns heads in leopard print skirt with a thigh-high slit
Dinesh Karthik says enjoying finisher’s role after India win v Windies
ED attaches assets worth Rs 110-cr in Karvy stock broking money-laundering case
Punjab govt names Vinod Ghai as advocate general
‘Santhal ka CM’ Pankaj Mishra: The all-powerful aide of Hemant Soren now under arrest
‘Is Governor’s work to divide communities?’: Uddhav Thackeray hits out at Koshyari over remarks