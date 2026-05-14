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All shows of Karuppu cancelled today; makers issue legal notice over screenings in North India
Amid the chaos, distribution partner Ahimsa Entertainment claimed Suriya starrer Karuppu will hit screens tomorrow (May 15). However, an official annoucement is awaited.
Suriya and Trisha Krishnan starrer Karuppu was all set to hit theatres today, with special early morning shows scheduled to begin at 9 am following permission from newly elected Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay Joseph. However, things did not go as planned, as all shows for the day were cancelled. Reports suggest that the sudden cancellation stemmed from a dispute between Dream Warrior Pictures and the Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners and Exhibitors’ Association over alleged unpaid dues amounting to Rs 10 crore.
‘They should be banned from producing films’, say angry fans
On Thursday evening, Ram Muthuram Cinemas issued a public apology to disappointed fans through its official X handle. The statement read, “We are extremely sorry for posting this tweet. All shows of Karuppu at Ram Cinemas (Today, May 14, 2026) have been cancelled. Online tickets will be refunded directly to your account. For counter tickets, kindly collect your refund from our box office at the earliest.”
We are extremely sorry for posting this tweet.
All shows of #KaruppuInRamCinemas (Today 14 May 2026) has been cancelled.
Online tickets will be refunded to your account directly, for counter tickets kindly get the refund from our box-office ASAP.
— Ram Muthuram Cinemas (@RamCinemas) May 14, 2026
The development triggered strong reactions online, with several fans expressing frustration over the situation. One user wrote, “The one who should apologise is keeping mum, while theatre owners are forced to apologise. The entire fault lies with the greedy production house. They should be banned from producing films for a year and asked to settle everything first instead of treating audiences like this.”
Karuppu exhibited without permission in North India
Amid the chaos surrounding the release, Dream Warrior Pictures, the production house behind Karuppu, issued a legal notice against certain theatre owners for allegedly screening the film in North India without final authorisation or approval from the producers, even as the official worldwide release remained stalled.
Public notice from Lawyer @lawyervijayan.#Karuppu @prabhu_sr pic.twitter.com/JhLoOhLEMW
— DreamWarriorPictures (@DreamWarriorpic) May 14, 2026
A portion of the legal notice read, “As a consequence of such unauthorised exhibition, visuals, scenes, clips, and other copyrighted portions from the film have been illegally recorded, accessed, and circulated across various social media platforms and digital mediums.”
The notice further warned against piracy and stated that individuals involved in the unauthorised circulation of the film’s content could face severe civil and criminal consequences.
‘Karuppu from tomorrow’
While there is still no official confirmation regarding the revised release date of Karuppu, the film’s UK and Europe distribution partner Ahimsa Entertainment hinted at a possible release update soon. Taking to X, the company posted, “Karuppu from tomorrow. Official confirmation incoming.”
#Karuppu from tomorrow. Official confirmation incoming.
🙏🙏🙏♥️🧨🧨🧨🧨
— Ahimsa Entertainment (@ahimsafilms) May 14, 2026
As of now, the producers have not issued an official statement confirming when the film will finally hit theatres. However, BookMyShow is currently showing tickets for Karuppu available for tomorrow.
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