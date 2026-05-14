All shows of Karuppu cancelled today; makers issue legal notice over screenings in North India

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan starrer Karuppu was all set to hit theatres today, with special early morning shows scheduled to begin at 9 am following permission from newly elected Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay Joseph. However, things did not go as planned, as all shows for the day were cancelled. Reports suggest that the sudden cancellation stemmed from a dispute between Dream Warrior Pictures and the Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners and Exhibitors’ Association over alleged unpaid dues amounting to Rs 10 crore.

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On Thursday evening, Ram Muthuram Cinemas issued a public apology to disappointed fans through its official X handle. The statement read, “We are extremely sorry for posting this tweet. All shows of Karuppu at Ram Cinemas (Today, May 14, 2026) have been cancelled. Online tickets will be refunded directly to your account. For counter tickets, kindly collect your refund from our box office at the earliest.”