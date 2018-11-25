Akshay Kumar on working with Rajinikanth in 2.0: Humble is the word to describe Thalaivar

Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth starrer 2. 0, which is releasing on November 29, 2018, is being touted as the spiritual successor to the 2010 Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Enthiran. In a press conference in Mumbai on Saturday, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and director Shankar addressed the press while launching the film’s song “Tu Hi Re.”

This is the first time that Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar are sharing screen space, and for this, Akshay said that he is supremely thankful for everything that he learnt from the superstar during the making of 2.0.

About working with Superstar Rajinikanth, the Khiladi actor said, “Humble is the right word to describe Rajini sir, Thailavar. I still remember when we came on stage together, a few months back, the first thing he comes and tells people is that ‘this is not my movie, this is Akshay’s movie’. But this is every bit his film.”

About working on 2.0, Akshay said, “I learnt a lot. From day one, when I had not even started shooting, when I had to go to LA (Los Angeles, USA), the way they had put the whole structure together, was an amazing experience. My whole body was scanned, all the measurements were taken, and it was an experience. I didn’t know something like this exists. There is so much to learn from Shankar sir, the way he has taken the whole movie (to another level). I got paid for doing this film, but I should be paying them for teaching me so much. This was an experience that I’ll never forget in my life.”

Akshay Kumar, who is one of the fittest Hindi cinema actors, also shared how physically challenging it was while shooting for the film. He said, “Yes, that thing about wearing that make-up for three to three-and-a-half hours… The material they had given me was so thick (of the suit). I used to shoot for five-six hours and all the sweat would get accumulated inside, it would come out. I had to be on a liquid diet throughout the day, I couldn’t eat anything. It was an experience. I remember, when I used to remove the whole thing, it would be full of sweat, it was difficult but it was worth it. Everything that I did, I enjoyed it. I am going to be watching the film on the November 29, I am waiting to see what has happened, what they have done with the movie.”

Filmmaker Shankar added, “What he just shared is not about one day, he has done this throughout the shoot. Sitting through wearing the prosthetic make-up, to wearing the suit and acting in the look, he has gone through all these tortures throughout the shoot.”

Akshay further shared details about the technological aspect of the movie. He said, “The film is on one side, the prosthetics and the technology that has gone in making the film is something else altogether. I have about three-four different looks, one can actually make a movie on that. It was not just about standing in front of the green background and working, it was a big deal for me, it still is, every time I think about it. I couldn’t continuously shoot for the film, they were kind enough to give me a day off every week. Because it was tough, even the lens that I had to wear, was the biggest lens a human eye can take, I once even got a pinkeye. But it was all worth it because I had never done this kind of work before, and I got to learn a lot.” Akshay concluded.