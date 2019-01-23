Is it going to be Akshay Kumar or Abhishek Bachchan for Indian 2?

Ever since Indian 2 was announced, it has managed to pique the curiosity of the audience. Initially, it was said Dulquer Salmaan was approached for an important character. Then, we heard Simbu was going to play Kamal Haasan’s grandson. However, following his exit, we were told Siddharth was on board. Now, the buzz is that director Shankar is in talks with Akshay Kumar as well as Abhishek Bachchan for the role of a villain.

If Abhishek agrees to star in Indian 2, this will be his first direct Tamil film. If Akshay finalises the film, Indian 2 will be the second consecutive project with Lyca Productions and Shankar after 2.0. Earlier, it was reported that Ajay Devgn was signed to play the baddie. But it looks like he backed out of the project after it was postponed multiple times.

Indian 2 went on floors on December 18 and has Kajal Aggarwal as the heroine. Sources close to the film unit say she has been asked to read up on Kalari and Varma Kalai — which was dealt with extensively in the first part (Indian).

The technical crew includes music composer Anirudh Ravichander, cinematographer Ravi Varman, editor Sreekar Prasad, production designer T Muthuraj, stunt choreographers — Jack Gill, Tad Griffith and Peter Hein, writers — Jayamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu and Lakshmi Saravanakumar. The lyrics of the songs will be penned by Pa Vijay, Thamarai and Vivek.

Indian 2 is likely to release for next year’s Pongal festival.